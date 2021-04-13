Liontrust's Michaelis: Our sustainable investing should never be mainstream

Peter Michaelis, head of sustainable investing at Liontrust, talks to Pedro Gonçalves about the themes for the future, how going green does not mean you need to sacrifice returns and why this investment approach will never be mainstream.

What is the investment philosophy behind Liontrust's sustainable range?

While we have 13 funds - over £9bn AUM - they all have one single purpose: to deliver superior returns by investing in sustainable companies.

We have themes which are the bedrock of our process; we identify areas of the economy where there is strong growth and where that growth has a positive impact.

Seeking companies that help create a cleaner, safer, and healthier society for the future, we currently have identified 21 specific themes in those categories.

One of those themes is sustainable leisure. What does this entail?

That is a new theme. Lockdown has shown just how important socialising and leisure is for our wellbeing.

It has also shown the mental and physical problems that arise if we do not have access to that. There is a role for businesses that facilitate positive leisure experiences.

Just to give you an example of two companies we hold under that theme: CTS Eventim, which organises ticketing for events and festivals - something that has a strong future ahead of it - and Spotify.

You have mentioned that sustainable investing is not solely for those who want their investments to benefit society. Who is it for then?

It is not only for people who want to do good. It is also for people who want to make strong investment returns, because these are funds which invest in companies that are going to be the successful companies of the future.

Our clients care about how much they make, but they also care about how they make those returns and the manner in which those returns are delivered.

Obviously, they prefer companies that are having a positive impact on society and the environment so that is what we set out to deliver. It is what we have been doing for nearly 20 years.

Do investors need to make a choice between sustainable investing and good returns?

I think the argument that sustainable investing delivers worse returns has not shown to hold water. There is absolutely no compromise between investing in sustainable companies and delivering superior returns.

The fact we have delivered strong returns over long periods of time speaks to the success of the investment philosophy and the 13-strong team that delivers it.