A personal story: Man Group's Robyn Grew & LGBT Great mark Holocaust Memorial Day and support #LightTheDarkness campaign

Man Group's group COO and general counsel Robyn Grew speaks to Matt Cameron from Investment Week partner LGBT Great about the Holocaust and what we must learn from the pain that was endured.

In this interview, Grew shares her thoughts on why Holocaust Memorial Day is important to her and what the Holocaust can teach us about altruism and allyship.

They also discuss the theme for Holocaust Memorial Day 2021, 'Be the light in the darkness', which is an affirmation and a call to action for everyone marking this day to consider different kinds of 'darkness' and different ways of 'being the light'.

Grew comments: "In addition to the over six million Jewish people murdered during the Holocaust, members of the LGBT+ community were also targeted and this day gives us a chance to pause and reflect on this chapter in Jewish and LGBT+ history, and our shared human history."

Click here to find out more about this year's campaign.