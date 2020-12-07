Investment Conundrums: BlackRock's Simona Paravani on why inflation is 'back in town'

Investors need to begin preparing for the fact inflation is "back in town", according to BlackRock's Simona Paravani, who warned that "even relatively modest levels of inflation have been underestimated by markets, especially over the medium term".

Paravani, who is managing director and global CIO of solutions and multi-asset strategies at BlackRock, believes that while industry commentators have been discussing the prospect of higher inflation for some time, it has now become a far more likely prospect as markets are simultaneously refusing to heed the warning signs.

According to BlackRock's research, the US market is pricing in that inflation will stay below 2% over the short-to-medium term, although she believes somewhere around at least the 2.5% mark - particularly over the next five years - is more realistic.

"I would qualify this by saying we are not talking about 1970s double-digit levels of inflation, but something that is more in line with targets that the central banks have set out - particularly in the developed world," she said.

"Why do we think this? The answer is that there is a combination of factors. Over the past few years, market commentators have spoken about inflation but it has never really materialised.

"This time, we think it is different as there are a number of key considerations working in tandem."

Firstly, Paravani pointed out that monetary and fiscal policy that has been put in place by central banks - particularly in the developed world - is highly likely to be inflationary.

Similarly, she said the change in central banks' policy framework, such as the US Federal Reserve targeting inflation, increases the likelihood of an inflationary uptick.

"The third [driver], which is much more Covid-specific, is the deglobalisation trend," the CIO explained.

"This is something that has been accelerated by Covid-19, in order to ensure supply chain resiliency. This is significant, because the long-term theme of globalisation we have seen over the years has put downward pressure on inflation.

"An excellent study from the OECD, which looked at the period between 1995 and 2005, found that the impact of globalisation on inflation was between ten and 60 basis points depending on the country."

A fourth contributing factor towards an inflationary environment, according to Paravani, is that inflation could already be higher than we all think, given the basket of goods and services countries use to measure inflation and how they are weighted.

"If we take the US as an example, the weightings in the baskets used to measure CPI were set at the end of 2019. However, these were based on relative consumption data collated in 2017 and 2018," she explained.

"If we look at the patterns of consumption during the Covid-19 crisis, these weights would look very different. For example, we have used far less transport and our food consumption has increased. These consumption weights are ultimately the underlying building blocks of inflation."

Interest rates

Alongside this, Paravani believes we are set to remain in a "lower for longer" interest rate environment, with some 80% of government bonds globally yielding less than 1%, compared to approximately 40% "just a few years ago".

She added that any normalisation of rates will likely be gradual, partially because of the central bank policy developed markets have rolled out since Covid.

"Using the Fed and its average inflation targeting as an example, central banks should be willing to accept a higher level of inflation for some time to compensate for all of the periods when inflation was below average," the CIO explained. "Therefore, the urgency to raise rates is far below that of the need for more inflation.

Not only is a 'lower for longer' rate environment significant in terms of investors' hunt for yield, according to Paravani, it will also likely compress the level of returns seen "across the board".

"In terms of BlackRock's latest five-year view, we expect quite a few base asset classes to return below 5%," she said.

"Lower for longer therefore matters from an asset allocation perspective and how we cope with it."