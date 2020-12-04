Marlborough's Chand Lall: Getting the ABCs of market risk right will reap rewards in the long run

Siddarth Chand Lall, manager of the Marlborough Multi Cap Income fund, tells Investment Week why more companies are reinstating dividends and how the ripple effect could be felt across a range of other sectors if banks follow suit.

It has been a difficult year for UK equity income. How would you characterise the investment landscape at the moment?

In my previous reports, I have referred to the 'ABC' of risks, which are now developing into positive stock market catalysts: the American election, the Brexit trade deal and progress with Covid-19 vaccines.

With Joe Biden now President-Elect and better than expected trial results for vaccines, two of those risks have reduced significantly. This is good news not just for global markets, but the UK equity income sector in particular. I will explain the A-B-C points individually.

While we still have the prospect of legal challenges from the Trump team, it seems reasonable to expect a more stable administration under Biden.

If the new government adopts a moderate foreign policy, it is likely to include a more conciliatory approach to trade with China. This would be a decisive step away from protectionism, positive for the global economy and good for many of our UK companies, who also have operations abroad.

On Brexit, our expectation is that a 'win-win' trade deal will be negotiated providing a clear framework for businesses to operate under.

The recent changes in Boris Johnson's government are helpful to achieving a breakthrough in negotiations with the EU. The alternative is to shift to World Trade Organisation (WTO) terms in 2021.

Either way, once the uncertainty is removed, attention will shift back to company fundamentals and what the correct intrinsic value of these businesses should be. In our view, that value has been considerably underestimated for many UK companies since 2016.

The best news from a sentiment perspective is the vaccine progress. We have been saying for some time now that there will be more than one effective vaccine.

Each will have its pros and cons and there may be logistical issues early on, but that is a nicer problem to have than worrying about whether or not the medical science works.

Hopes for a permanent lifting of lockdown measures and business activity resuming to more normal patterns are now founded upon genuine substance.

Company dividend cuts earlier this year received a huge amount of attention. What is the current position with dividends?

The picture has steadily improved throughout the second half of the year and even now we continue to hear of companies reinstating dividends.

Not just that, many have paid an 'additional interim' dividend to make up for previously skipped payments. While some such as Telecom Plus are maintaining dividends year on year, others such as Intermediate Capital are growing them.

Some are even announcing special dividends, including 888.com, Admiral, B&M European Value Retail and Direct Line Group.

In our fund, we currently hold 113 companies, of which only 17 are yet to restart paying dividends. That is 12.5% of our companies by invested portfolio weighting (excluding cash) and the picture is improving all the time.