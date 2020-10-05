Rathbones' Crossman: Covid-19 could lead to a more responsible capitalism

Once the scale of the coronavirus pandemic became clear, the response was swift with governments banishing any talk of fiscal discipline to promote recovery.

While Covid-19 pandemic highlights the weaknesses of the current system, it could also be a catalyst for accelerating the move towards a more responsible capitalism, and an opportunity to direct stimulus towards building a more sustainable economy, accoridng to Rathbones.

So can the world make positive social and environmental choices when rebuilding our economy from the coronavirus pandemic?

Matt Crossman, Rathbones' stewardship director, makes the case that we can and should "build back better".

Responsible recession

Crossman said the steps we take to get the world moving in response to Covid-19 must be in alignment with the long-term necessity of meeting sustainable development goals (SDGs) if we are to build a more resilient economy.

FOMO and 'greenwashing': The unsustainable cost of ESG

He said environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) funds provide alternative traditional, defensive stocks that are not affected by the "vagaries of the market".

He said: "Can we afford to push responsible capitalism in the current environment?

"It won't come as a surprise to learn that we think we can and should. Rathbones has been a signatory to the UN sponsored Principles for Responsible Investment for over a decade.

"Today we see the need to practise responsible capitalism as greater than ever."

Sustainable stimulus

Crossman hopes that the pandemic will lead to a more sustainable global economy.

"Our hope is that rather than be a hindrance to investing in a sustainable future, the pandemic will prove to be a catalyst," he said.

"A rapid acceleration in some positive changes, such as the move to more flexible working, is one silver lining in the dark economic cloud that Covid-19 has cast over the world.

"Global governments have a window of opportunity to shape a decade of recovery that will address the yawning gap in wealth inequality, improve health and education and tackle climate change."

Being an ESG investment professional: A week in the life

He said that while governments have previously talked about delivering a green fiscal stimulus, it is now about converting plans into action.

"Leading economists, including Nicholas Stern and Joseph Stiglitz, have made the case for fiscal recovery packages that meet both economic and climate goals, such as investment in clean physical infrastructure, retrofitting buildings for greater energy efficiency and natural resources.

"To this end, Rathbones has recently signed an investor letter, coordinated by the UK Business Group Alliance for Net Zero and the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change, calling on the UK Government to ensure that the economic recovery plans support a sustainable, inclusive and resilient UK economy, aligned with the UK's target of net zero emissions by 2050."