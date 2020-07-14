Fund Manager of the Year Awards: Winner's interview with WHEB Asset Management

In this series, Investment Week speaks to some of the winners of the Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2020 about their teams, how they construct portfolios, performance drivers and how their particular strategies may develop in the future. WHEB Asset Management was the winner of the inaugural Outstanding Achievement in Sustainable & ESG Investing Award.

Can you tell us about the history of WHEB and your winning philosophy? What makes you stand out in this sector?

With a 15-year track record, WHEB has been described as the ‘original' impact investor in listed equities. Our strategy has been tested in changing market environments and we have constantly evolved, learning from our experience. Sustainability and positive impact are the core of our investment approach. Not bolted-on as we see so often elsewhere. We see a symbiotic relationship between positive impact and attractive growing markets.

WHEB's strategy is focused on companies whose products have a positive impact, defined as ‘solutions to sustainability challenges'. Our resulting universe has strong structural growth potential, diversified across a range of end markets.

Our fully integrated approach to ESG is also a feature that is increasingly being adopted elsewhere in the market as other investors understand the interplay between ESG issues and long-term oriented investing. Our innovations around the understanding of impact also reflect the approach being developed by leading institutes such as the Impact Management Project and the Future Fit Foundation.

Our methodology is also reflected in the industry standards that are being developed on sustainability investing including the work of the British Standards Institute on sustainability investing, the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC) and the EU Taxonomy.

What have been key areas of focus for WHEB in recent years in terms of client education and support?

WHEB is recognized as a pioneer of impact measurement and reporting, developing the first Impact Calculator and this year the ‘Impact Engine'. We have developed unique transparency and governance for the Fund, along with comprehensive reporting and client engagement.

Being transparent and demonstrating the positive impact on society and the environment associated with an investment has a powerful potential to re-engage people with their savings, in a world where investing has become financialised and impenetrable for many. WHEB's Impact Microsite enables intermediaries to build stronger relationships with their clients. We also encourage consumers to navigate the site themselves and understand the impact associated with their money and how it is contributing towards achieving the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, with an interactive tool that maps our holdings to specific SDGs.

The impact site also houses our annual Impact Reports, methodology documents and our Impact Calculator, which we update annually.

http://www.whebgroup.com/impact

How do you engage with the companies you hold and measure their impact?

Engagement is an important part of managing portfolio positions within our longer-term average holding period. At WHEB, engagement and voting is carried out directly by the analysts on the investment team, rather than being held in a separate team as often seen elsewhere. Our engagement therefore comes from the perspective of being stewards of our investment, with our interests aligned over the long-term good health of our investee companies.

Our impact measurement is published at https://impact.whebgroup.com/. The impact map shows our company level analysis of impact intensity and business and management quality on each portfolio holding. The microsite also includes details on the strategy's alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. These pages concentrate on inputs, mapping our exposure against both our own framework and the globally recognised SDGs. The engagement case studies and the impact calculator focus on the outputs and outcomes. The calculator enables each investor to contextualise the impact associated with the amount they have invested in the strategy, using eight measures ranging from carbon avoided and waste diverted from landfill to cost savings in the healthcare system and students receiving tertiary education, which we are able to measure from portfolio companies. This year the Carbon Trust peer reviewed our methodology, which is also published in a separate document on the site.

What would you like to see now from the investment industry in terms of the evolution and support for impact investing in the years ahead?

We'd like to see the assumption that doing something good should somehow be at odds with being commercially successful consigned to history, and replaced by a recognition that positive environmental and social impact can result in stronger business growth and that this can drive investment returns.

In addition, we also believe there is huge potential for impact investing to engage a far wider audience of consumers and investors. The potential to ‘democratise investment' and make it more relevant to the average investor could have an enormously positive effect, both by funnelling capital into positive impact areas of the economy, and also empowering investors and connecting them with the influence that their money has in the real world.

To paraphrase Sir Ronald Cohen, founder of Apax Partners: "In the nineteenth century we learnt to measure return, and in the 20th century the concept of risk and return was developed. In the 21st century investments will eventually be understood in relation to their risk, return and impact."