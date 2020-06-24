Awards Interview: Charles Stanley shortlisted for four awards at Investment Week's Investment Marketing and Innovation Awards

Charles Stanley have been shortlisted for Retail Content Marketing Campaign of the Year, Sponsorship of the Year, Retail Thought leadership Work of the Year, and Marketing Team of the Year.

Charles Stanley's head of marketing, Tessa Inglis, is something of an accidental investment marketer. Born and raised in New Zealand to parents who had both worked and lived in London, she grew up on stories of life in the great metropolis. After completing double majors in marketing and media and communications at Canterbury she moved to the UK in pursuit of her dream job in fashion marketing. To make ends meet in the short term, she took a temporary job at Charles Stanley, and much to her surprise found herself immersed in an unexpectedly fascinating world. When a permanent job was offered she took it. ‘I am constantly learning - not just about the company but about the impact we have in the wider world'.

Organising for marketing success

Since Inglis became head of Marketing in 2018, the team has doubled in size, from a headcount of 8 to 17, and undergone a major structural reorganisation from a team of generalists where ‘everyone did a bit of everything' to three discrete units each with its own specialism. ‘The previous approach was fine, but there wasn't a huge amount of focus or strategy - we were working really hard, but the output wasn't getting us anywhere', says Tessa. Now there are three sub-teams, each with its own specialism, Events and Partnerships, Creative, and Marketing Operations & Digital.

Maximising events and sponsorship

As well as organising events for the 25 strong branch network and a central programme, the Events and partnerships team, headed up by Katie Cray and Laura Moon, has a specialist role dedicated to maximising the sponsorship of rugby union team Harlequins FC. The sponsorship has a rich series of outputs. There's all you'd typically expect in terms of branding - but there are also other outputs, like a series of videos smartly aligned to Charles Stanley's messaging - professional players talking about preparing for the financial reality of retiring from the game - an early exit through injury, and the corresponding mental health challenges. This is content that is both genuinely interesting to Charles Stanley's target audience, and related to their services. (The sponsorship covers both men's and women's rugby).

Getting creative with content

The creative team is the driving force behind content and design - Tessa's original remit at Charles Stanley. This team, managed by Nerissa Parker, has produced the ‘book of stories' a guide for IFAs covering the issue of intergenerational wealth transfer, providing practical tips and advice for managing the conversation with clients. This initiative serves both as lead generation approach, as IFAs need to register via a landing page to receive the content, and also aligns the Charles Stanley brand with a topic closely related to the provision of DFM services - smart content marketing.

Bringing it together with Marketing Ops and Digital

The Marketing ops and Digital team led by Helen Russell-Hughes collaborates with the Creative team on content, and is responsible for the activity that drives access: the best content in the world is wasted if it doesn't reach the target audience - advertising and online sits in this team's remit. Inglis is at pains to emphasise it's cross-team collaboration that drives success. Work on customer pitches, customer on boarding and IFA lead generation also sits in this team - along with content and digital performance analytics - including a dedicated social media role.

Marketing the marketing team

Succeeding as a marketing team is easiest when there is a supportive business behind you that understands the value of what you do, is engaged in driving it forward, and jointly celebrates successes. For Inglis, making sure the whole company is aware of the role of marketing and the impact it delivers is critical. For the last 18 months, the entire marketing team has collaborated on a complete 20 page magazine, complete with a glossy front cover, covering everything marketing does: from event organisation, to sponsorship to content, to lead generation, and highlighting new business wins - with all marketing staff contributing. Aptly named, ‘Marketing Marketing' the magazine also carries feature content for staff - how they can become Brand Ambassadors and market themselves on LinkedIn . . . which naturally involves the sharing of content made by the marketing team.

Covid-19, going virtual with events and pivoting to a digital community.

Charles Stanley have traditionally had a strong emphasis on events, and even with restrictions rapidly easing, the reality of ongoing social distancing means that meeting clients face to face at events is unlikely in the current calendar year. Going forward one of the biggest priorities for the team is digital communication.

In the first few weeks of the lockdown, Inglis' team built a digital hub for customers and staff, serving to connect people, helping those isolated by arranging an online touchpoint helping those who were isolating organise the pick-up and drop-off of essential groceries - with help from Charles Stanley staff, and even other clients, and providing entertaining content from Charles Stanley partners like the National Theatre and the Royal Academy. The result has been something of a special online community which Inglis is keen to preserve. ‘It won't be in the same format, but whether its through ongoing content or recognising the challenges that clients and colleagues are having and what we can do to support'. There will be a focus on video and virtual events and working with partners who have been significantly impacted.

The future for Charles Stanley marketing? ‘content marketing will reign supreme' says Inglis.