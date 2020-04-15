IW's Big Video Call: Fidelity's Nicholls finds mood on the ground in China is 'cautious but upbeat'
How China is recovering from Covid-19
Fidelity China Special Situations trust manager Dale Nicholls, who is usually based in Hong Kong but is currently in Singapore, gives Investment Week editor-in-chief Katrina Lloyd his unique perspective on how China is starting to recover from the coronavirus crisis.
In particular, he shares his insights from speaking to company management in China on a daily basis concerning the speed at which activity is coming back in different sectors and regions. The manager...
More on Industry
Back to Top