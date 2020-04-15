IW's Big Video Call: Fidelity's Nicholls finds mood on the ground in China is 'cautious but upbeat'

Investment Week are delighted to be hosting a virtual quiz in aid of helping heroic frontline NHS staff tackling the coronavirus crisis, taking place at 4pm on 22nd April and hosted by a special industry guest. To take part you will be asked to choose a donation fee with all proceeds being donated to CASCAID’s NHS fundraising campaign (minimum donation is £15). There will be a mixture of questions so make sure you get the family involved to cover all bases, and like any good pub quiz there will be prizes on offer for first, second and third (prizes to be announced soon).

