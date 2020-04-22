IW Trailblazers in Lockdown: Ryan Lightfoot-Brown on useful fund manager updates and practising Finnish

Investment Week hears from our Trailblazers - the next generation of UK investment professionals making a difference to our industry - on how they are adapting to the lockdown and coping with the coronavirus crisis.

Today we hear from Ryan Lightfoot-Brown, senior research analyst at Chelsea Financial Services.

What are your three key tips for working from home?

Make clear distinctions between work time and home time.

Discuss your schedule and its requirements with your cohabitees/family (unless they are small children, at which point, good luck...).

Use your daily exercise and limit work chat if you spend it with someone.

How are you keeping in touch with work colleagues, friends and clients?

We are having two calls a day among the research team, the operations team also has a lunchtime catch-up, then we have a virtual quiz every Friday afternoon for the whole company to finish the week on a fun note.

With friends, we share lots of videos and jokes on WhatsApp and we have also been doing a few quizzes from time to time.

What have you learnt already about investing in this crisis?

Fear can beat logic. The depth of the falls were quite extraordinary and it exposed the lack of liquidity when ETFs and programme trades all turn heavily one way.

What investment/fund opportunities are most interesting to you at the moment and where do the biggest risks lie?

The biggest risk is the duration of lockdown. The market seems to think it will be three months. But if it is any longer, this could cause a total reassessment and lead to another leg down.

With market valuations in some areas back to early 2019 levels, it is difficult to make a strong buy case here, considering the material risks that still exist, particularly for equity investors.