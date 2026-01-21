Kingfisher takes the perch as most shorted UK stock of 2025

Investment Week data study

Linus Uhlig
clock • 4 min read

British retailing company Kingfisher - owner of B&Q and Screwfix - was the most shorted company on the London Stock Exchange in 2025, a study by Investment Week has found.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Invesco Global Equity Income and Franklin Global trusts set dates for merger vote

Quilter pulls in record £2.4bn quarterly net inflows as it breaks platform milestone

More on Companies

Kingfisher takes the perch as most shorted UK stock of 2025
Companies

Kingfisher takes the perch as most shorted UK stock of 2025

Investment Week data study

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 21 January 2026 • 4 min read
Businesses unmoved by US tariffs but geopolitical hurdles remain
Companies

Businesses unmoved by US tariffs but geopolitical hurdles remain

20% significantly exposed to tariff risk

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 20 January 2026 • 1 min read
Schroders hits £825bn AUM amid 'significantly improved flows'
Companies

Schroders hits £825bn AUM amid 'significantly improved flows'

£11bn in net new business

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 15 January 2026 • 1 min read
Trustpilot