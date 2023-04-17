Stock Spotlight: L'Oréal's $2.5bn luxury beauty push is worth it

L’Oréal’s $2.5bn acquisition of Aesop is its biggest to date.

The M&A deal, L'Oréal's biggest to date, positions the beauty giant towards a more luxury-focused brand, despite a cult following for its mass-market products.

The brand's "biggest takeover" suggests it is "padding out its offering to help insulate against an increasingly tough market", according to Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

David Swartz, senior equity analyst at Morningstar, described it as a "strong addition to L'Oréal's luxury portfolio", given Aesop was a "fast-growing, highly-profitable brand".

Swartz noted Aesop had achieved 21% constant currency revenue growth in 2022, while its revenue increased 1,800% over the last decade, adding the Australian brand had significantly expanded its bricks and mortar presence, rising from 52 stores in eight markets to 395 stores in 29 markets in 2022.

Despite the rapid growth, he did not expect the deal to have a major impact on the beauty giant's financial projections near term.

L'Oréal is forecast to generate around €40bn in sales this year, with Aesop set to account for less than 2% of that amount, he said, but while he does not expect the deal to have major impact on the beauty giant's financial projections, he believes Aesop is a "strong addition" to its luxury portfolio.

Inorganic growth

Chris Beckett, head of equity research at Quilter Cheviot, said L'Oréal's acquisition strategy was "not new" and had been a "key driver of the company's growth in recent years".

In 2016, L'Oréal bought IT Cosmetics in a $1.2bn deal and, in 2017, it purchased the Cerave, AcneFree and Ambi skincare brands for $1.3bn.

That same year, it sold The Body Shop to Natura for €1bn, having purchased it in 2006.

Despite the potential of Aesop, Beckett said it "remains to be seen" exactly how L'Oréal will leverage the company's "unique brand identity and loyal customer base to drive growth".

Swartz said the Australian brand is very popular among younger consumers and "does very well on social media", which should broaden the reach for the French beauty giant.

Betting on Asia

One of the advantages the Aesop acquisition gives L'Oréal is the brand's potential in the Asian markets.

The luxury beauty space in Asia is robust and fast-growing, Beckett said, and considering the company's pre-existing footprint in the region, the deal could open up further opportunities.

He added: "Aesop's established brand identity and loyal customer base in Asia could potentially provide L'Oréal with a strong foothold in the market, particularly given the rebound in the Chinese market following lockdowns.

"However, it will be important for L'Oréal to carefully manage its expansion in the region, taking into account the unique cultural and economic factors at play."

Swartz echoed this sentiment, noting Asia is already a critical market for the beauty giant, with North Asia (including China) comprising 30% of its sales in 2022.

As more people in China and other emerging markets move into the middle class, this will probably become the biggest area for growth, he added.

Similarly, more than half of Aesop's sales come from Asian markets, despite the fact it only recently debuted in China, Swartz said, emphasising its growth potential in the region.

Inflation pressure

One of the major headwinds impacting the market has been generational high levels of inflation, but this was impacting luxury consumers less, Beckett said.

He explained: "Despite the current cost of living crisis, luxury consumers are generally less affected than those at the lower end of the market. Therefore, a push into the luxury market through the acquisition of Aesop could be a strategic move for L'Oréal, particularly given the strong growth potential of the luxury beauty market in Asia."

Swartz added the current economic backdrop may affect L'Oréal's near-term outlook, but the luxury beauty segment is both its most profitable product category and second-fastest growing segment.

Lund-Yates added: "This pivot towards a more luxury and hedonistic brand suggests L'Oréal is padding out its offering to help insulate against an increasingly tough market."

She noted L'Oréal's shares were up 23% year-to-date, "which adds a level of pressure for the $2.5bn to pay off".

But there is a careful balancing exercise waiting for the beauty giant ahead, Beckett warned, as it must ensure it will not neglect its existing customer base, especially the mass-market segment, in the pursuit of higher-end customers.