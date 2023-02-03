Deep Dive: China's property story not over despite revival efforts

Chinese equities “seemed to reach their nadir at the end of October last year”.

Property makes up around 25-30% of the GDP of the world's biggest economy, and the meltdown of one of its biggest developers is still being felt.

Evergrande, which became one of the most indebted companies in the world during the crisis, declared default in late 2021 when its liabilities were close to 2% of China's GDP.

Rumours it would be a Lehman Brothers part two moment did not become a reality, but one of the region's largest debt restructurings began. This is a policy pivot many investors have missed, according to Hani Redha of PineBridge Investments.

The Chinese government launched a 16-point plan back in November to be adhered to by finance officials across the country to support property developers, construction companies and homebuyers.

It includes calling on the nation's largest banks to step up support for the property sector, which they did by pledging more than $160bn in credit to developers.

Redha explained that the priority was to fund the completion of construction projects that had been suspended, which angered homebuyers, who threatened to stop mortgage payments.

For him, this creates an "interesting opportunity" in the investment grade credit markets in China, but warns investors need to be selective and "identify the likely survivors".

The government is dealing with a delicate balancing act to fund this though, as Redha explained that it is "hamstrung in its ability to lower interest rates generally for fear of capital flight".

Chris Rush, IBOSS investment manager, said one of his main risks for China was that "the leaders, in whatever guise, fail to back up their more market-positive rhetoric with hard policy support".

Back in November, the government indicated it also would offer below-market-rate loans to financial firms through its relending facility.

"The loans would be used to buy bonds issued by property developers, further helping to liquefy the sector," Redha said.

All of this does not mean property will be the go-to space, as Arthur Budaghyan, chief EM strategist at BCA Research, said housing completion will stabilise "but will not experience a strong revival".

The arranged funding will be offset by the repayment of the CHY 2.64trn ($369bn) in real estate development loans Chinese banks made between January and October last year, plus a drop in homebuilder funding from market sources, Budaghyan said.

Back from rock bottom

One positive theme swirling around China is that its equities and economy no longer are at "rock bottom", as Budaghyan described it.

Chinese equities suffered one of the biggest drawdowns on record in 2022 and while the reality of China's property refurbishment play out, markets reacted well to the support.

Performance of major global indices over one and five years (%)

IBOSS' Rush said Chinese equities "seemed to reach their nadir" at the end of October last year.

The reopening of China from its persistently stringent lockdown has also been a source of optimism, allowing some runway for economic growth, although the risk of soaring Covid cases slamming it shut are not totally off the table, Rush said.

The International Monetary Fund recently highlighted China - along with the US and eurozone - as experiencing economic slowdown, but the reopening means it can move to a "higher level of economic performance".

However, as Budaghyan pointed out, reopening is "largely about mean reversion" and it will be "uneven".

Those sectors that were most impacted by the lockdowns likely to be the major beneficiaries, while the ones that benefitted from the restrictions will revert back to the norm, he noted.

"Consumer spending, especially on services, will recover briskly, but the industrial sector will struggle," he said.

Sandy Pei, Asia ex Japan portfolio manager for Federated Hermes, said she was bullish on consumption and notably travel-related stocks.

Outbound travel dropped to close to zero and domestic travel had been around half of 2019 levels by revenue. With domestic freedom of movement reinstated with the new Covid policy, she expects pent-up demand and long-term structural wealth to drive growth in the travel industry.

Online travel agencies "could outperform the sector" due to continued market share gains, she said.

As well as internal travel, a return of international tourism could be beneficial, with Pei highlighting transnational leisure and luxury companies as a play on this.

For fund exposure to the region, Rush highlighted three funds: Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Growth, Baillie Gifford China and FSSA Greater China Growth.

Performance of funds and sectors

The Baillie Gifford funds share a manager in Mike Gush, who has been co-managing the team since 2015, but has run the China fund since 2009.

The funds are ideal for the growth, often tech-orientated stock exposure the Scottish fund house is renowned for, Rush noted, whereas the FSSA Greater China Growth strategy's more cautious approach to investing blends well with other more aggressively positioned China funds or for investors who want a small holding in a single China fund.

"It is also worth noting that, relative to Baillie Gifford, the fund holds much larger Hong Kong and Taiwan positions," he added.

Geopolitics

Ignoring the geopolitical risks around China would omit a key investment factor. Its ongoing tug-of-war with the US bubbled up this week, when US president Joe Biden moved to halt US exports to Huawei.

According to reports, the president is planning to tighten its rules on exports of US technology to China, targeting the firm Biden's government have called a threat to US national security.

Last summer, Chinese firms began to move out of the US ahead of the Holding Foreign Companies Act of 2020 deadline.

One of the big escalations has been Taiwan and if the situation escalated it could alter other nations' trading policies. According to Rush, these were two "primary and immediate investment risks".