Deep Dive: Healthcare stocks act as last wall of defensiveness in volatile market

Three years on from the start of the pandemic and the characteristics that made healthcare a more defensive sector prior to it are still in place - and are even more relevant now amid heightened market volatility - experts told Investment Week.

Ian Jensen-Humphreys, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors, said the beauty of the healthcare sector is it is not a trade "just for today's environment, but one that investors can benefit from over many years".

Long-term dynamics such as an ageing population and an emerging global middle class means healthcare spending is going to carry on growing as life expectancy increases and technology improves, the manager said.

Deep Dive: Active fixed income managers set to seize 'attractive' bond yields

Healthcare is a broad umbrella though, and not every sub-sector within the industry is an ideal investment opportunity, as Robert Alster, CIO at Close Brothers Asset Management, explained.

He argued that pharmaceuticals, large cap biotechnology and medical equipment, colloquially referred to as medtech, were "the hallmark industries within the sector", and the preferred sub-sectors of healthcare investing.

With high margins underpinned by "innovative product portfolios" and relatively stable product demand, Alster said these contributed to the sector's defensive nature.

Indeed, in what has been an incredibly volatile year for equities and bonds, the IT Healthcare & Biotech sector has performed reasonably well, returning 6.1% year-to-date, according to data from FE fundinfo, making it the seventh best sector overall.

Rudi Van Den Eynde, head of thematic global equity at Candriam, called it a "safe haven" in turbulent times, and pointed to 2022 as evidence of that.

However, this does not mean returns are always easy to come by in the sector.

Peter Hewitt, manager for CT Global Managed Portfolio trust at Columbia Threadneedle, said that while these assets can be "great long-term holdings" there are periods when healthcare stocks will lag the broader market, "but over the longer run the fundamentals driving the sector tend to prevail".

Looking at the opportunities in healthcare, Van Den Eynde noted the firm has been very careful with the so-called ‘pandemic winners', "as a return to normal life post Covid-19 creates a headwind out of what was a tailwind".

Deep Dive: Renewables key to 'plug the chasm' in energy transition

While the pandemic brought the topic of healthcare into the spotlight, it also upended existing medical practices and routines, postponing previously regular surgeries and diverting supply demands to meet immediate Covid needs.

As the world transitions to 'living with Covid', Van Den Eynde said he expects to see an increase in these more common treatments, such as standard cancer screenings, and therefore a return to these more dependable investment trends.

Colombia Threadneedle's Hewitt highlighted three investment trusts he was bullish on for healthcare exposure: Worldwide Healthcare, Bellevue Healthcare and Biotech Growth trust.

Healthcare-focused portfolios and sector performance

The former is the biggest of the three, with assets under management totalling £2.3bn. It is managed by Orbimed, a healthcare and biotech specialist based in New York, and run by Sven Borho and Trevor Polischuk.

The portfolio has around 25% in emerging biotech companies, with the rest invested across all the sub-sectors of healthcare universe.

Deep Dive: ESG lens may boost value opportunities

The trust has built an "outstanding long term performance record", Hewitt said, returning 332.6% over ten years. Near-term it has struggled, losing 7.7% year-to-date, an average performance within the IT Healthcare & Biotech sector during that time, according to data from FE fundinfo.

Bellevue Healthcare was the more recent trust, launching in 2016 with a high conviction approach, holding up to a maximum of 35 stocks.

It has seen its AUM swell to over $1bn since launch and of the three trusts Hewitt mentioned, Bellevue made the best returns over three and five years.

Hewitt said the trust will be "more volatile" than its Worldwide peer, which is something investors will need to weigh up.

The Biotech Growth trust can also be volatile, according to the manager. However, he added that if investors are looking for the "winners of tomorrow", this trust is "worthy of consideration".

Hewitt invests in all three portfolios in his CT Global Managed Portfolio trust, and has held them over the long-term.

The investment opportunity in healthcare focused trusts is arguably higher at the moment. A recent study by the Association of Investment Companies found the IT Biotechnology & Healthcare had one of the widest divergences in the average trust's discount versus last year, now averaging a 10.4% discount.

An open-ended option was the AllianceBernstein International Healthcare fund, which Quilter's Jensen-Humphreys holds.

He said when he is taking exposure to a specific theme, he prefer managers "who provide a tight focus and a consistent process", and said the AB team prioritise "strong business fundamentals" and stocks that have the "ability to protect capital in weak or volatile markets".

This strategy has served the fund long-term, generating 98.4% total return over five years, the second highest returns in IA Healthcare sector for that time period, according to FE fundinfo.