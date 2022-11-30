Notes from the Ground: South America

From rainforests to deserts, encapsulating 70 UNESCO World Heritage sites and countless ecosystems, South America has much to offer the globe and economy. However, much has and continues to hold them back, making the countries of the continent far from investment darlings over recent years.

Looking at the Andean countries (Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela), they have dramatically underperformed the rest of the globe. The MSCI All Country World index ex Andean returned 36.1% from the beginning of 2020 to the end of 2021, according to FE fundinfo. Meanwhile, the MSCI Andean lost 19.6% and the wider MSCI Emerging Markets Latin American index lost almost 22%.

However, with these countries well experienced in tackling the current global inflation issue and benefitting from a demand in key commodities, it may be time for this area to become more than just a holiday destination, if political challenges do not get in the way.

Figures year to date (9 November) show the MSCI EM Latin America index has returned 36.1%, the MSCI Andean gained 37.6%, while the MSCI ACWI ex Andean has lost 5.9%, according to data from FE fundinfo.

Inflation

Almost every economy across the globe is suffering from inflation in some description. In South America, the International Monetary Foundation has set its inflation forecasts for Latin America at 12.1% and 8.7% for 2022 and 2023 respectively.

However, South America is no stranger to inflation and as such its central banks and populations look more resilient in the current environment.

Central banks in South America were some of the first to raise rates, which should place them in a relatively strong position.

Marcelo Assalin, head of emerging markets debt and portfolio manager at William Blair Investment Management, explained the central banks of the top-five local markets undertook cumulative hikes that have been nearly three times larger than those of developed and other emerging economies.

"This should result in the return of the carry trade and a positive feedback loop as capital inflows drive stronger currencies and lower inflation and interest rate expectations, which in turn should drive share prices higher," explained Chris Klube, emerging markets senior analyst for Federated Hermes.

"Whether this plays out even as the Federal Reserve continues to hike rates is an open question for now, but at some point, we think this is likely to become a meaningful driver of South American markets," he continued.

Klube added that South American banks are likely to be a winner following this "inflationary episode".

He explained that given the banked population in this region tends to be relatively well off they are insulated from economic downturns, so he does not "expect particularly high levels of non-performing loans", while banks with "a strong deposit franchise will end up with a higher margins".

Meanwhile, Brunella Isper, an investment manager on the £43.5m abrdn Latin American Income trust, said that when she and the team are speaking to companies inflation is, unlike those in other countries, not one of their top risks or concerns.

Speaking from the countryside of Brazil, she explained "companies have dealt with hyper inflation before, they are more than prepared to cope with the current environment".

However, Isper also acknowledged that inflation is a problem for countries in the region, particularly considering their social disparity.

In Latin America, the richest 10% of people capture 54% of the national income, making it one of the most unequal regions in the world, according to the World Inequality Index.

While the communities in this region have experience of inflation, the current environment is worsening the current inequality and leading to social unrest.

In Ecuador, there were protests over the summer with demands made to the government to take action on cost-of-living. Given no action has been taken and the deadline has been reached, professionals of the region said they anticipate there will be further protests soon.

Meanwhile, in Argentina inflation is so absurd it is considered cheaper to cover walls with peso bills than buy wallpaper, as captured by Photographer Irina Werning in a photo essay for the Guardian.

However, these are two extreme examples and in other countries within the region the problem is not as stark. For instance, Isper said in Brazil inflation looks to have peaked and she is hopeful they were "first in and first out" when it comes to inflation.

She added there are some investments that can help with the cost issues posed by those living in populations. She mentioned an investment in Hapvida, which is a healthcare company that is offering affordable plans to the lower end of the population.

Commodities

Another major determinant for the region's economic success is the commodity cycle.

According to the OECD, commodities make up 60% of the regions exports and everywhere you turn in South America the resources become apparent.

The region began to benefit from its main exports during the global recovery from the pandemic in 2021 and then prices strengthened at the start of 2022 due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

According to experts, certain commodities, in particular those key to the energy transition, are likely to see a further upswing over the next five years, with the South American markets poised to benefit, as James Donald, portfolio manager and head of the emerging markets group at Lazard Asset Management, explained.

If commodities do well this could have a significant positive impact on equities of the region.

"The medium to longer term case for Latin American equities centres around elevated commodity prices helping to support economic growth, while the proceeds can be used for more productive forms of investment than we saw in the commodity super cycle of the early 2000s," said Thomas Smith, fund manager of the Liontrust Latin America fund.

The countries have taken increased demand to heart and matched that with a shift toward renewable energy, with Chile looks to become a global leader in green hydrogen exports.

In fact, one of the region's foremost tourism sites, Bolivia's Salar de Uyuni, or white salt flats, has recently been earmarked as an untapped trove of lithium. Lithium, critical to the development of batteries needed for electric vehicles, has been in hot demand.

Argentina, Bolivia and Chile are known as the ‘lithium triangle' and together hold more than half of the world's proven lithium reserves.

This presents the countries with a critical opportunity. However, while the opportunity is clear politics and bureaucracy continue to pose potential barriers.

Politics

While some global factors, including an oversupply of key commodities and weak global growth, have hurt South America in the past decade, this has been exacerbated by ongoing political changes and upheaval.

Isper explained the region has gone through a "heavy political agenda" over recent months and years and this has seen an overall trend towards the left and some upheaval.

For the most part the locals who speak English are willing and open to talk about the governments of their countries. They highlight that constant change and a certain amount of corruption are the norm.

However, there is a certain sense of optimism among some. One academic and businessman in Medellin explained the current leader of Colombia seemed to be taking steps to bring together politicians from the right and the left to at least discuss what would be the best economic plan for the country.

"The symbolism of the meeting with the opposition in itself is a huge step for politics in this country," he argued.

For investors, the pragmatism and cooperation of politicians is also a critical point.

"It will be important to watch how pragmatic these leaders are compared to their campaign rhetoric," explained Assalin. "The potential winners [countries] from an investment perspective will be the more stable political stories that benefit from capital reallocation from more troubled places."

He noted Argentina could "potentially be on an improving trajectory following next year's elections".

Overall, Assalin, who is a debt investor, believes "credit quality for Latin American issuers as a whole likely peaked earlier in 2022, with winners and losers becoming more apparent as we go into next year".

Meanwhile, from an equity perspective. Smith said Latin American companies are trading on about seven times forward earnings, and so the discount compared to other emerging markets remains "elevated at 30% compared with the small premium the market historically traded at".

Perspectives

It is entirely fitting that somewhere as diverse and awe-inspiring to look at as South America is reliant on its natural resources for its economic strength. This has not gone unnoticed by politicians, academics and locals.

However, speaking to those in several classes and walks of life there is a continual struggle between parties in finding away to use these resources in a sustainable manner, but also ensure that profits are then spread equally throughout the economy to create a virtuous circle. The latter has been severely lacking for some time with a widening gulf between those with money and power and those without.

While the people of these countries accept, to a degree, how their countries run and function, there is increasingly challenge and desire to improve. Given politics is a critical linchpin in the economic fate of these countries, it is important for investors to listen and understand how locals are responding following the elections and the actions that leaders are taking.

It will be a balancing act, but with significant resilience to inflation, strong demand for resources and governments more willing to compromise the stage could be set for strong returns from these diverse countries. Although it is clear that not all of them will shoot the lights out.