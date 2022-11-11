Deep Dive: Indian equities are the 'investment opportunity of a generation'

MSCI India has outperformed MSCI ACWI over one, three and five years.

Fund flows into the space increased at the same time, with investment into dedicated Indian equities surging to $7bn in August, according to Bloomberg, one of the highest inflows into any emerging market, John Leiper, chief investment officer at Titan Asset Management, said. A trend he feels is set to continue.

"There are several fundamental reasons for this, the most compelling of which is India's geopolitical strategic positioning," Leiper said.

"Following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war and mounting evidence of a great decoupling between the two biggest global players - 'Chimerica' - India is well placed to benefit as multinational companies seek to diversify supply chains."

Government reforms

The government has also been active in its reforms programme and Leiper pointed to the Production Linked Incentive Plan, which aims to build India into a "global hub" for electronic design and manufacturing by incentivising companies to boost sales, reducing overall imports.

It has been championing a ‘Made in India' campaign for years, which picked up momentum during the earliest months of the pandemic when China, the manufacturing hub of the world, was forced to close its factories in the earliest cases of citywide lockdowns, an opportunity Indian entrepreneurship tried to capitalise on.

Deep Dive: Will newer or older artists win the royalties trust tussle?

It would be remiss to paint prime minister Narendra Modi and his nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party in a totally positive light, Ian Beattie, manager of Nedgroup Investments' Global Emerging Markets Equity fund, noted. "No doubt there are some nasty fringe elements within the party," he said.

He added: "This commentary can obscure a steady trickle of reforms that strengthen institutions, grow the government tax take, bring millions of Indians into the formal economy, and unlock a host of investment opportunities for investors with the framework to harness these structural tailwinds."

The manager was incredibly bullish on the sector, commenting that while the fund is overweight India, it has reduced cyclical exposure and favours quality in the short term.

"Looking further out, however, we think that India is the investment opportunity of a generation, and are excited by the prospect of what opportunities emerge as this continental-sized economy scales the development ladder. It will change the world," he said.

Fund picks

Returning to fund flows, Chris Metcalfe, IBOSS chief investment officer, said the group had decided to start investing in explicit Indian equity funds at the start of this year via the Stewart Investors Indian Subcontinent Sustainability portfolio, and that it planned on adding a second fund in the coming months.

This was one of the four options Juliet Schooling Latter, research director of FundCalibre, recommended for exposure to India.

Run by Sashi Reddy and deputy manager David Gait, the portfolio invests across India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Schooling Latter said the team tries to ignore the day-to-day volatility of the stock market, focusing on owning good quality businesses with strong balance sheets which will ultimately do well over time.

For Metcalfe, investing in this fund was a shift from its historical underweight to India, gaining exposure via less specific global, Asia and emerging market options.

Deep Dive: Asia Pacific's mixed bag defies historic trends

"India is playing an increasingly important role in our portfolios… The drivers of its economy and idiosyncrasies of its equity markets mean it has a lower correlation to overall world equities than the UK, US or Europe and virtually no correlation with China," Meltcafe said.

"With a market backdrop where it had become increasingly challenging to find non-correlated assets, this is another advantage of investing in India."

Initially, the assets were invested in its higher-risk portfolios but Meltcalfe noted the medium-risk options now had a 2.5% weighting, as the team thinks there is "much more to the case for Indian equities than the recent strong performance".

Comparing the major benchmarks returns over the past year, the MSCI India index has outperformed MSCI ACWI, 2.8% versus a loss of 0.6%, according to FE fundinfo.

The latter has been dragged down by its bigger growth market components to the point that India's outperformance now extends over three and five years. Over 10 years it is just 0.6% behind the global benchmark (201.6% versus 201%).

India and emerging market funds and sector performance

For investors considering adding or increasing their exposure to India, Schooling Latter highlighted three other funds, two for a more general exposure and one more specific Indian equity option.

Goldman Sachs India Equity was an "all-weather solution that can tap into the international and domestic themes in India", the research head said.

She added Hiren Dasani and his team look for companies in less competitive or cash intensive industries, focusing on valuation and prioritising real cash flow.

The other fund picks were: Aubrey Global Emerging Markets Opportunities and Federated Hermes Global Emerging Markets SMID Equity fund, which as the names suggest, invest in India as part of a greater EM allocation.

abrdn's New Dawn 'tentatively' returns to Chinese tech

Aubrey Global Emerging Markets Opportunities has the highest allocation to India out of the two at 36.6%, but this is second to China at 41.1%. In the Federated Hermes fund, this is swapped with India taking the main regional allocation, but a lower percentage to the former (19.5%).

Federated Hermes Global Emerging Markets SMID Equity fund invests in small and mid-cap stocks in a concentrated portfolio.

The Aubrey fund "is designed to tap into the growing consumer opportunity in emerging markets, with over half the portfolio in consumer discretionary and staples", according to Schooling Latter.

She added its Indian stocks tend to be at the larger cap end and the "more organised players", such as Varun Beverages, Bajaj Cosmetics and Tata Consumer Products.

Of the four funds, Stewart Investors Indian Subcontinent Sustainability has made the best returns year-to-date, three years and five years, shown in the table above.