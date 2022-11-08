Baillie Gifford suffers worst US returns of Biden presidency while thematic ETFs thrive

ETFs have fared best out of US-focused funds since Joe Biden's inauguration.

Biden officially became the 46th president of the United States on 20 January 2021, ousting Donald Trump and the Republicans from office.

In the weeks after his election, analysts forecast a bull run on green, ESG stocks as Biden openly favoured more environmentally friendly reforms than his predecessor.

However, the dominant story for US markets during his tenure so far has been inflation and the monumental impact it has had on the growth biased market.

Strong US jobs figures 'won't shift Fed stance'

Inflation now sits at 8.2% and has been the main contributor to US stocks suffering a decline in valuations, as it effectively erodes the potential future earnings of a company.

This factor, along with global macroeconomic and supply chain issues, has hurt the returns of many major US-focused portfolios.

In the shadow of a contentious US mid-term election, Investment Week examined how portfolios and trusts investing in the US have fared since Biden came into office.

It looked at the IA North America, IA North American Smaller Companies, IT North America and IT Smaller Companies total returns since Biden's inauguration, based on FE fundinfo data.

Best performing firms during Biden's tenure

On the open-ended side, the top performers were dominated by passives, with 12 out of 20 of the highest returners being ETFs.

The SSGA SPDR S&P US Energy Select Sector ETF was the best performer out of both open and closed-ended US options, returning 170.1%.

The ETF tracks the performance of large sized energy companies in the S&P 500, including Exxon, Chevron, EOQ Resources and Valero. Given the rally that global energy stocks in general have experienced this year as a direct consequence of the war in Ukraine, portfolios focused on this area of the market have been some of the few bright spots.

Several other thematic ETFs made the top 20 too, such as SSGA SPDR S&P US Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P US Financials Select Sector ETF and SSGA SPDR S&P US Health Care Select Sector ETF, reflecting key areas Biden's administration has been focused on.

The best performing active fund was the BNY Mellon US Equity Income fund, which made 48.7% in the aforementioned time frame.

Run by John Bailer, the $330.5m the fund has an almost 12% allocation to energy, although its main exposure has been to financials (28.6%).

A theme of the active funds in this group was that many were equity income, an area not always associated with the US, as many of the big names do not pay out a dividend.

At the other end of the table, the impact of inflation is evident with several well-known names making up the worst performers.

Worst performing funds during Biden's tenure

Baillie Gifford American was the worst performer out of the IA North American sectors, losing 50% since Biden took office.

The fund house's style is high growth and high concentration, focusing on a few stocks it feels are extraordinary outliers.

Given this entrenched bias, it is somewhat expected to see the fund down, now that the macroeconomic picture has reversed from the ultra-loose, low interest environment that allowed it to lead markets pre-2021. Indeed, back in 2020 the fund was the best performer in that year..

Morgan Stanley US Advantage was another well-known US focused fund that has struggled in recent months, down 44.4% the past two years, along with T. Rowe Price US Blue Chip Equity and GAM Star US All Cap Equity.

'No big surprises' as Fed makes fourth 0.75% hike

There were also six IA North American Smaller Companies funds among the 20 worst performers, including Premier Miton US Smaller Companies, Granahan US SMID Select and JPM US Small Cap Growth.

On the closed-ended side, Baillie Gifford also took the spot for worst performing trust. The Baillie Gifford US Growth portfolio has lost 53.8% in the given time frame, more than any other portfolio in the study.

Investment trust performance since Biden took office

It runs under the same style and investment thesis as Baillie Gifford American and holds several of the same stocks, including Tesla, Amazon and Shopify.

The trust is on a 15.3% discount, according to the Association for Investment Companies, and significantly underperformed versus the second worst returning trust, JPMorgan US Smaller Companies, which lost 7.1%.

The latter is run by Don San Jose, Daniel Percella and Jonathan Brachle and is on a 9.6% discount, according to the AIC.

US pulls out of 'technical recession' with strong GDP growth in Q3

A member of the IT North American Smaller Companies sector, the team invest in stocks they feel are trading at a discount to intrinsic value, but are led by strong management teams.

There are only two members of this sector and the other, Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies, also struggled, having fallen 5.1%.

Trusts that fared well during the Biden residency so far were Middlefield Canadian Income trust, Aberdeen Standard North American Income trust and JPMorgan American.

The first was the highest returning investment trust at 39.7%. As its name suggests, the trust ironically does not invest in US equities, but Canadian domiciled companies.