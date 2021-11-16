More than 200 firms disappear from top 500 asset manager list in ten years

According to recent research by Willis Towers Watson's Thinking Ahead Institute, out of the 500 names that featured in its Pensions & Investments 500 list ten years ago, 221 names were absent in 2021, demonstrating a "quickening pace of competition, consolidation and rebranding".

By the end of 2020, assets under management reached new heights of $119.5trn - an increase of 14.5% on the previous year, when total AUM stood at $104.4trn.

Of the top 20 firms, 14 are US managers and account for 78.6% of this echelon's AUM. BlackRock retained its position as the largest asset manager in the ranking with around $9trn in AUM, followed by Vanguard, which held its second place for the seventh consecutive year.

COP26 and the future of M&A

Roger Urwin, co-founder of the Thinking Ahead Institute, said: "We have witnessed unprecedented change within the investment industry - accelerated dramatically by the pandemic."

He added that this was particularly the case for the industry's view on sustainability: "It is no longer just a luxury for some firms."

Dynamics

According to Rhodri Preece, senior head of research at CFA Institute, the "forces driving consolidation… are numerous and are unlikely to abate in the medium term".

"These include regulatory headwinds, fee compression, technological advancements reshaping investment and business models, and the continued growth of low-cost passive investing. In this environment, size and scale are key to a firm's competitiveness.

"Whether these dynamics are ultimately beneficial or detrimental for investor outcomes depends on the quality of products and investing options made available to investors - simply put, will investors receive better product choices and more value for money?"

Preece added that product innovation shows "no signs" of slowing, while fees and costs have been on a downward trend for some time.

The Thinking Ahead Institute's study highlighted that asset managers have been addressing the growing demand from "more sophisticated" asset owners for more complex and tailored investment solutions.

"Outsourced CIO, total portfolio approach and ETFs have all been popular sources of growth for the world's top managers to meet clients' increasing requirements for returns," it stated.

The report also found that passive strategies were implemented for 26% of assets, increasing from 22.8% through the course of 2020.

According to Pierre Giannini, investor relations manager at Redhedge Asset Management, the surge in passive investment strategies and ETFs over the last ten years has been one of the main drivers of consolidation in the asset management industry.

Pressures

Despite the benefits of consolidation in the asset management industry, Jeremy Katzeff, head of buy-side solutions at GoldenSource, argued that there is the potential for firms to struggle to utilise all the data available to them across different entities.

This is because the information firms want often exists in siloes and incompatible formats, "making it hard to incorporate across the business".

He said: "Using a recent example, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, through its acquisition of NN Investment Partners' arm, can harness data on NN's valuable ESG products - but not if this remains unavailable in the computer systems of the Dutch firm."

Redhedge's Giannini highlighted other challenges that consolidation can pose.

"The larger a company is, the more complex the decision process and execution becomes and, therefore, [it is] more difficult to innovate and adapt," he said.

"Larger listed asset managers also face pressures from external shareholders and investors to reduce margins, which may also lead to an inability to maintain or attract talented and experienced investment professionals."

Meanwhile, as institutional investors and allocators have increased ETF allocations, this has led to an overall decrease in active management fund fees and margins, he highlighted.

"This has been particularly challenging for smaller active boutiques whose models heavily depend on individual talents to generate performance and the ability to retain them over a long-term period."

According to Thinking Ahead Institute's report, aggregate investment management fee levels decreased for a quarter of the non-US managers surveyed for the report, but 21% of asset managers saw their fee levels increase over the course of last year.

Although in an ever-consolidating landscape it may be challenging for smaller firms to stand out among the bigger players, there is a strong case for specialist managers, according to Markus Ohlig, principal, distribution insight at Broadridge Analytics Solutions.

He argued: "In the more traditional corners of alpha generation in specialty asset classes, there is a strong case for boutique managers and there can often be diseconomies of scale. Hence, large and small firms will co-exist for the foreseeable future."

According to Charles White-Thomson, CEO at Saxo Markets, the bigger a firm is, the more difficult it is to show "impressive" organic growth.

"Consolidation provides retail investors a very big one-stop shop with convenience and good value. The downside is that being big, reactive, and nimble, all at once is difficult - the supertanker analogy is a good one," he said.

"This is one of the many reasons why we need small and medium asset managers for additional creativity and agility."

Tom Mills, equity analyst at Jefferies, highlighted that merger activity in the last couple of years, however, has been lower than what might have been expected.

He explained that this was firstly because of generally "buoyant" markets and a temporary respite in travel and entertaining expenses have "permitted the deferral of difficult decisions".

"Secondly, the chequered recent history of transformational M&A in the sector will have dissuaded would-be corporate dealmakers.

"Asset managers can be under no illusion that combining underperforming businesses does not resolve fundamental problems such as poor investment performance, weak organic growth and fee margin compression. Add to that culture clashes and it is clear that execution risks abound."

Mills concluded: "And yet, the industrial logic of gaining scale and extracting costs retains its lustre.

"We expect many more industry executives to persuade themselves that the risk-reward is worthwhile."