Deep Dive: How can we differentiate opportunities in Europe?

The European financial sector is a notoriously diverse investment universe, mixing relatively small, regional companies with large international groups, and two types of business - insurance and banking - exposed to very different dynamics. It is no surprise, then, that depending on the market environment, investment opportunities vary in different segments of this sector.

How do we differentiate opportunities among this diverse set of potential investments?

Sector-wide characteristics

Looking at valuations, banks appear somewhat cheaper than insurance companies, even when considered relative to their history. In parallel, earnings growth forecasts for the two sectors in 2022 are similar after the strong rebound seen in 2021.

Fundamentally, though, we believe that insurance companies benefit from strong fundamentals, among which we would highlight improving capital management and strong cashflow generation paving the way for strong capital return potential. Commercially, we note rising tariffs in commercial property and casualty insurance following several years of heavy claims, and more favourable terms in life insurance products being sold.

On the contrary, we are still prudent about banks. Although recent market performance would suggest investors should favour the sector, this evolution is reflective of specific risks still associated with banks. First, the impressive short-term performance is just a limited retracement of the poor performance of the sector over the course of the last few years, notably through the Covid-19 crisis in 2020. Second, we believe this illustrates a number of structural characteristics of the banking business: their dependence on ECB monetary policy, which is probably the most dovish in the world and heavily compresses their net interest margin, the very strong connection between performance and general economic activity, and their structural financial leverage, reflecting badly on their intrinsic solidity.

True to Unigestion's risk managed approach, we believe these last two characteristics make banks rather undesirable. Considering simple market volatility, insurance companies appear much less volatile (median 28.1%) than banks (median 37.7%), according to our internal risk model. Beyond pure risk considerations, history - and academic research - tells us that lower volatility equity investments tend to produce better risk-adjusted returns over time than higher volatility ones. As a consequence, while we maintain a rather balanced exposure to financials as a whole, we remain strongly underweight in banks, and markedly overweight in insurance companies in our European strategy.

Our current positioning

The sector is diverse and so selecting the most relevant names is important.

Uncompromising on the liquidity of our investments, our preference goes to lower volatility and de-correlated stocks, higher quality companies, cheaper stocks, and appropriate diversification. On the sustainability front, we consider carbon footprint and ESG characteristics will ultimately represent a risk to the investor, and we therefore make sure we are better positioned than the market on these criteria, and ensure we do not invest in the weakest companies.

We currently invest in several insurance companies, ranging from the largest names in the sector to a limited selection of smaller companies.

They notably compare favourably to the market in terms of volatility, valuation and ESG scores. Considering banks, we maintain only one position currently, in one of the largest retail banks in Spain. While not particularly attractive in terms of risk, it appears very interesting valuation-wise.

However, such positioning helps us mitigate a pervasive risk in our portfolio, the rise of interest rates. This risk is typical for risk-based strategies, and given the current movement of rising interest rates and concerns about inflation, we are amending our portfolio to mitigate this risk.

Exposure to banks is an efficient way to profit from interest rates, and going forward, should inflation remain elevated and with the stigma of the previous crisis slowly fading, we may well increase our exposure to this sector in the future.

Alexandre Déruaz is CFA and head of portfolio management at Unigestion