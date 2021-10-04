Deep Dive: Challenging misconceptions about inflation

As economists, we are constantly prodded for predictions. But, we side with American professional baseball catcher Yogi Berra, who (allegedly) said: "It is tough to make predictions, especially about the future." Especially true, we think, amid the unusual economic uncertainty and volatility spawned by Covid-19.

Yet, the clamouring for clairvoyance persists. Inflation provides a prime example. Investors would love to know where inflation rates will be in the near and far future as price trends will ultimately determine what happens with both short and long interest rates.

So what is an investor, burdened by an uncertain future, to do?

The best approach is to focus less on forecasts and more on chipping away at misconceptions. A better understanding of what makes the world tick might help investors avoid portfolio mistakes.

We see three common misconceptions on inflation.

Firstly, investors often seize on recent price run-ups as surefire signs of inflation. But while price increases can be symptoms of inflation, not all price increases are signs of inflation. It might sound trite, but it is essential.

For example, the sudden shift in demand for vacation bookings boosted airfares and hotel lodging prices. But, the price increases represent a sudden shift in consumer behaviour in the face of constrained supply (there are only so many hotel rooms). On the other hand, inflation is a phenomenon in which all prices rise as the purchasing power of your money declines.

How can we tell the difference? One way to judge is to look at the drivers of consumer price indices.

In the US, for example, only a handful of categories accounted for the bulk of the surge in CPI in 2021. A similar pattern played out in Europe in 2021, as goods sector prices, no doubt due to production bottlenecks in the face of consumer demand and shipping catching up, drove inflation. But, on the other hand, services price growth remained stable.

Further, we rely on inflation gauges that filter out noisy index contributors. No, not just the popular but crudely constructed ex-food, ex-energy gauges, the so-called core measures. We can do better. Trimmed-mean measures, which filter out the most volatile prices each month regardless of category, will help.

In both the US and Europe, trimmed-mean measures show more modest pick-ups in consumer price inflation in 2021. And, in our experience, trimmed-means do better at hinting at where inflation will be in a year than most other approaches. Sure, price pressures could become more widespread but let us not presume that will be the case.

Secondly, investors fret over the recent, rapid growth in various money supply measures. Central bank balance sheets have exploded in size again over the past two years. While we are not apologists for the central banks, we would caution against jumping to high-conviction conclusions based on central bank balance sheets. History shows central bank balance sheets confer little predictive value for consumer price inflation since central banks occupy only a slice of the overall money and credit supply.

A related fear appears in the form of a question: how can the US afford another multi-trillion-dollar spending programme on the heels of a $4trn package at the end of 2020? The devil is in the details. The $3.5trn figure bandied about in Washington DC will be stretched over ten years and financed, at least in part, by taxes, as well as new borrowing. In short, money will move from private to public coffers, rather than the supply growing.

And thirdly, fears have erupted over wage inflation. As readers have likely surmised by this point, we are sceptical. Firstly, as wage-earning employees, we object to the phrase ‘wage inflation'. Rising compensation commensurate with productivity growth should not be feared but welcomed. Worse, economics textbooks propagating a strong relationship between rising wages and consumer prices seem outdated. Over the past three decades, the link between the two has weakened. Faster wage growth, which we expect as the economy recovers, is perfectly consistent with low and stable consumer price inflation.

We know investors harbour the overwhelming desire to interrogate forecasters on "where inflation will be" in one, three, five, and even ten years. But the truth is nobody knows, and often the best we can do is a far more humble project: chip away at misconceptions.

It is not much, but we will take it if it helps investors avoid high conviction portfolio moves that lead them astray.

Jeffrey Cleveland is chief economist at Payden & Rygel