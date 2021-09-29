Deep Dive: Identify genuine commitment to ESG

Earlier this year, the Global Sustainable Investment Alliance published its fifth biennial review of the sustainable and responsible investment market. This found that global assets under management, which take account of environment, social and governance (ESG) factors in portfolio selection and management, stood at $35.6trn at the end of 2020 - a 15% increase since the last review in 2018.

It is therefore unsurprising that there has been a parallel rapid growth in the number of collectives that integrate ESG factors into their investment process or which follow a specific sustainability mandate.

Some of these funds may simply be existing ones that have been repackaged as ESG mandates, but many others have been designed from the start to reflect a range of ethical and sustainability objectives.

According to MSCI ESG Research, there are over 1,600 UK-domiciled funds that reference ESG criteria to some degree in their published investment policies.

Clearly this will encompass a huge range of approaches - from the integration of ESG data to manage material financial risks, through to detailed, values-led approaches that aim to address a particular social or environmental challenge.

With so many products and services available, it can be a challenge to identify the providers that have a genuine commitment to sustainability, backed by the right expertise to implement it. There is a risk of greenwashing - funds not living up to their stated sustainability and ESG commitments - across this entire spectrum of offerings. It is therefore critical for investors to understand what each fund offers in order to select the most appropriate options, particularly when trying to meet specific ESG and sustainability requirements.

For example, looking at those 1,600 funds that identify as having integrated ESG considerations into their management, almost all hold at least one company linked - past or present - to very severe ESG controversies under MSCI's rating system. This may not be too much of a concern as it could be a single company that is otherwise well run but had an isolated incident in one part of its operations, or an investor may differ in their opinion of what counts as a ‘severe' controversy.

But what is perhaps of more concern is the 19% of ESG funds that have exposure to companies deemed to be in breach of the UN Global Compact principles. These are a set of ten principles derived from international standards such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, that sets out minimum expectations for responsible business practices. Violating one or more of these principles can indicate material failings in ESG performance.

We can also look at exposure to what are sometimes referred to as the ‘sin stocks' - activities such as tobacco, alcohol, pornography, armaments and gambling. While these are typically areas ethical and sustainable investors wish to avoid, many of the ESG funds have exposure to one or more of these activities via their holdings.

When reviewing collectives from an ESG point of view, there are several factors to consider:

Look beyond the fund name - for example, a climate fund could still contain oil and gas or mining companies.

Take time to understand the published criteria for the fund's strategy and how these are applied.

Look at the fund's holdings - if any seem controversial or misaligned with the fund's ESG strategy, ask the manager for their rationale for the holding.

Meet with the fund managers to test out how they think about ESG and sustainability - consider if and how this aligns with your/your client's sustainability objectives.

Kate Elliot is head of research at Rathbone Greenbank Investments