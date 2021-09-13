Road to COP26: Keeping 1.5C alive - What to expect from a critical autumn for the net zero mission?

Britain's green economy is entering perhaps the most monumentally important period in its relatively short lifetime.

The government has promised a raft of hotly-anticipated plans and policies in the coming months, including the Heat and Buildings Strategy, Food Strategy White Paper, Treasury Net Zero Review, and an overarching Net Zero Strategy, all of which should help unlock billions of pounds of green investment.

Meanwhile, key decisions over controversial Cumbrian coal mines and North Sea oil and gas projects are also likely to be made before the end of 2021, providing a clear test of how serious the government is about the transition away from fossil fuels.

And all these decisions come, of course, as the UK gears up to host the crucial COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow, placing an even brighter spotlight on the British government's domestic climate efforts, and exerting further pressure on Alok Sharma's negotiating team as they seek to corral other countries into enhancing their own decarbonisation plans.

Taken together, it is hard to explain precisely how much is at stake over the two months leading up to and including the two-week summit - a period which could yet play a critical role in determing how the climate crisis plays out over the coming decades and beyond.

But if anyone can explain what to expect, it is Pete Betts, who as the UK and EU's former chief climate negotiator, is a vastly experienced veteran of the usually annual UNFCCC talks. Last week he gave his thoughts on the key challenges, opportunities, knowns and unknowns of these final weeks leading up to the Summit at the launch event for BusinessGreen's upcoming Net Zero Festival - although he was compelled to concede that the negotiations process underpinning the Paris Agreement can be somewhat, well, chaotic.

"A COP is the biggest global negotiation: 196 countries with very different agendas, very different political backgrounds; fraught with mistrust, with false rumours; highly technical and highly political - and alongside that a massive trade fair," explained Betts. "Nobody has got the full picture in a COP. Nobody knows everything that's going on. Everybody is constantly confused. If you go to a COP, you'll be confused by much of what's going on."

For anyone who has attended a previous UN Conference of the Parties (COP) and witnessed deadlocked negotiations dragging on for days after their scheduled end, Betts words will ring true. But as he made clear, for all the last minute dramas the success or failure of the Summit may hinge on decisions and diplomacy that is taking place right now. "Much of the action for Glasgow is going to happen long before the COP," he explained.

For Betts, if the COP is to be deemed a relative success, some of the key, required areas for progress include an agreement on climate finance for vulnerable and developing nations that would see richer countries meet their collective $100bn a year target, as well discrete international commitments on tackling coal power, fossil fuel cars, deforestation, and climate adaptation. A critical mass of countries coming forward with more ambitious climate action plans - or nationally-determined contributions (NDCs), in UN jargon - is also urgently needed.

It does not sound like the most demanding of wishlists, given it essentially amounts to countries building on the commitments they already made through the Paris Agreement back in 2015. But huge challenges await. In addition to worsening relations between the US and China, the world's two largest emitters and most powerful economies, there is also palpable frustration and concern from developing nations over the lack of progress on several fronts, not least Covid-19 vaccines and the $100bn per year climate finance target. And even if these hurdles are overcome, the atmosphere in Glasgow is still likely to be fraught, according to Betts.

"We are going to see a lot of anger at the COP about climate impacts, but also about Covid impacts and vaccine access," he explained, warning that the event could well see walkouts and major disruption from developing countries who are understandably angry at the on-going iniquities at the heart of the global climate crisis. "This is the risk of COP."

And then there are the unavoidable questions as to whether the Summit will even go ahead at all, and - if it does - what format it might take. The Covid-19 pandemic is far from over, and cases could well rise in many key countries - including the UK - this autumn, thereby posing further logistical and diplomatic challenges.

The UK and its allies have continued to insist COP26 must go ahead, but Betts stressed that it is not solely the UK's decision, and vulnerable countries could well decide not to attend over Covid safety and quarantining concerns. "It's not just a UK decision as to whether this COP goes ahead in its current form - it's also a decision for the UN," he explained.

Despite these challenges, Betts was broadly bullish the event would still go ahead, and while he declined to rule it out altogether he suggested a full blown breakdown of the talks in Glasgow was unlikely. Even if the summit does end in a damaging deadlock, the net zero transition would continue to gather pace, as "all of the world's biggest economies, including China, are going down this route", he argued.

"This is a transformational change - it's coming - and [companies] need to think not only about the risks to your business, but also: where are the returns coming? How can I position my business for this transformation, which is inevitable?" Betts said. "The companies that do this best will make more money."

For UK businesses, it would be far easier to plan for and drive this transformational change with the right policy support from the government. In the immediate term, then, the private sector needs not just an ambitious vision of the UK's net zero future from government, but also tangible action supported by funding commitments and clear incentives, according to the CBI's head of energy and climate change Tania Kumar, who joined a panel discussion at the launch of the Net Zero Festival that followed Betts' keynote speech.

"That's one of the biggest frustrations now for businesses, because if you have to crowd in that investment, you also need that security from policy," she explained. "And to date, obviously, we haven't had that, so this Spending Review is critical. It is a multi-year Spending Review, and that gives you the long-term certainty to invest… So that's the biggest front of mind issue for us, looking at what the next eight weeks holds, really getting that confidence from the UK government that the backing is there, and then the private sector will absolutely follow."

It is, fundamentally, largely political will that is proving the main barrier to ambitious climate action worldwide, as the private sector's more long-term outlook means companies are increasingly pushing and planning for the net zero transition beyond the upcoming COP26 Summit, Kumar said.

"All of the conversations that I'm now having in the room with businesses, they're saying: 'right, let's think about what's next from COP'," she explained. "COP is a stepping stone in this long term journey. Businesses have that long-term foresight, and they are thinking about the future of their business, and net zero is absolutely part of that."

Yet businesses are also likely to find themselves in the firing line from climate campaigners this autumn, amid accusations of greenwash over underpowered net zero strategies and ineffective carbon offsetting schemes, which remain a major bone of contention that continues to dog the net zero transition.

But while the very concept of 'net zero' has faced criticism and scepticism over its effectiveness and credibility from some climate campaigners, including Greta Thunberg, CEO of the Climate Change Committee Chris Stark - who also spoke at last week's event - offered a spirited defence of the agenda.

"Very simply, if we don't reach net zero globally then we will keep warming the planet, so I think it is a very useful concept," he said, adding that there had been "huge progress" in recent years which means more than two-thirds of global GDP is now covered by mid-century net zero goals.

"I think net zero has really helped," he said. "I think the momentum we see behind net zero now as a concept, the fact that it is widely recognised now as a thing, even if it's not widely understood, I do think that's positive. That is new, we didn't have that three or four years ago, and more and more I see that positive momentum… knocking back something that I think has progressed the issue so quickly over the last couple of years is a dangerous strategy."

The challenge for proponents of the concept of net zero, therefore, is to prevent it being hijacked by greenwashers and demonised by climate campaigners. Tanya Steele, CEO of WWF UK, agreed net zero was not only a useful concept, but "a real imperative", but added a crucial qualification for progressive green businesses and organisations embarking on deep decarbonisation strategies.

"It's not good enough for us all to suddenly become net zero in 2049," she explained as part of last week's event. "This is about rapid decarbonisation and a rapid transition, and I know it can feel quite confusing… but it's about having plans that get us to 1.5C. To do that, in general terms, that means we have to halve carbon emissions over the next decade, and then the next decade again.

"So it's that rapid decarbonisation move - but we believe net zero is a clear target and a basis on which nations and organisations can actually start to align and make progress," she added. "We have to move away from what we call atmospherics into specifics, what are the plans, what are the actions, what are the outcomes - let's be transparent about our progress around that."

Indeed, all speakers at the Net Zero Festival launch agreed transparency was key to accelerating and gathering support for the net zero transition. As it happened, the event coincided with the first anniversary of the publication of the final report that emerged from Climate Assembly UK, the pioneering initiative convened by Parliament which saw more than 100 citizens deliberate over the optimal policy pathway to net zero by 2050. The exercise demonstrated that, rather than shying away from addressing difficult questions around diets, transport, or gas boilers in homes, businesses and policymakers should be more directly engaging and seeking solutions from the public, the panellists argued.

"Importantly, whether this is a community in West Africa or in West Cumbria, what I think we have to do is give people some agency and some opportunity to take some steps as well themselves," said Steele. "It is critical that we have the policy framework, funding, action and business support, but actually let's give people some agency, because currently, I think it is incredibly terrifying to many people, and they certainly need some support from this process."

COP26 and the net-zero transition are immensely complex, fraught with risk and require vast collaboration and ambition across governments, businesses, and civil society. As such, BusinessGreen's Net Zero Festival later this month promises to help showcase some of the sterling efforts being made by the business community to help drive this agenda, while also providing a crucial forum for sharing best practice and building relationships during what promises to be a critical autumn - and decade - for the planet.

There may be much at stake over the coming months in the run up to COP26, but there has also never been a more exciting time to be living and working in the UK, as key players redouble their efforts to revolutionise the way we power our economy and organise our communities.

And if that sounds daunting, the crux of what is required remains as straight forward as ever.

"In simple terms, what are we calling for?" asked Steele. "Keeping 1.5C alive."

