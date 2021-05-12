A change of climate: Growing appetite for structural growth themes fuels China's resurgence

In 2020, with the onset of Covid-19, Chinese markets were clear outperformers relative to other major markets. This was due to the Chinese government's eventual effective containment of the virus, which meant life broadly returned to normal in the country.

China was the only major economy to grow last year, with GDP growth of 2.3%, and the IMF predicts the economy will grow 8.4% in 2021. Positives include strong growth in exports, manufacturing and industrial profits.

On the other hand, to support this growth China's debt-to-GDP ratio likely rose by another 30%. Consumption growth has also lagged which has put a dent in policymakers' aim to rebalance the economy.

This year, Chinese markets did well until mid-February, again outpacing other major markets.

The dollar: China's Achilles heel

However, at this point concerns rose over rising bond yields in the US and tighter monetary policy in China. This led to a sharp sell-off of higher growth stocks which had done well over the past 12 months.

However, there are still plenty of areas which we think offer growth as well as offering upside over the longer term.

We think China remains a compelling area to invest in because of its numerous interesting structural growth themes. One such theme is the rise of the middle class - 730 million people are now in China's middle class, according to data from McKinsey.

As incomes continue to grow, households' consumption patterns are likely to evolve in a relatively predicable way. For example, households are likely to consume more dairy, to start buying higher-end kitchen appliances and to spend more on educational services for their children.

Another theme is sustainability, where Chinese policymakers recognise that they must act to tackle climate change. Here, the opportunities are diverse, ranging from renewable energy to electric vehicles and waste reduction.

Other areas of interest include healthcare, manufacturing upgrades and financial services.

Identifying these structural growth themes gives us more confidence that companies in these areas can grow their earnings over time.

However, simply existing in a growing area does not necessarily translate into investment returns. For example, the Chinese solar panel industry built up significant overcapacity after the Global Financial Crisis, leading to investment returns collapsing despite strong demand.

Industry Voice: Building solid foundations in China

Today, there are companies in industries that are expected to grow, but in many cases these companies have yet to prove that they can translate these opportunities into investment returns.

We think it is sensible to focus on the companies in these structural growth areas that can grow while already earning a high return on capital.

This requirement means we do not need to focus on what management say they will do. Instead, it means we judge management on what they have already achieved.

This requirement also gives us confidence that management are good at making capital allocation decisions, which is a key driver of shareholder returns.

However, markets can get very excited about these growth opportunities and so valuations must, of course, be considered.

This is especially so in the mainland A-share market where many companies are trading at valuations well above their historic averages.

We saw in the recent sell-off that even the possibility of a moderate tightening of monetary policy can lead to a sharp derating in valuation multiples.

We often find that though a company is an interesting industry, the market price can be justified only if management executes their strategy perfectly without any mistakes.

Alternatively, the market price may imply an unprecedented profit growth rate which we deem unlikely in for example, the case of a stable consumer staple company.

Ultimately, in these cases a modest derating can offset earnings growth, potentially leading to poor shareholder returns despite the earnings growth coming through.

We think the best approach is to focus on investing in companies in structural growth industries where, even if valuations do moderately fall, there is still upside present.

Sharukh Malik is manager of the Guinness Best of China fund