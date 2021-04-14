A love and hate relationship: Healthcare may be a bitter pill to swallow but we still need it

"I hate and love. Why I do this, perhaps you ask. I know not, but I feel it happening and I am tortured."

Catullus 85, by Roman poet Catullus, offers a summary of the two perhaps most intense human emotions.

The sentiments of love and hate has long been an area of interest and research of the neuroscience and psychology communities, and is also a subject with great relevancy to market participants.

In a study titled Neural Correlates of Hate, by Samir Seki and Paul Romaya, the authors sought to crack the code and make sense of love and hate.

At risk of over-generalising, what they found was hate and love share some commonalities within the inner workings of the brain.

Importantly, while both emotions are activated by similar areas of the brain's sub-cortex, the way they are processed through the cerebral cortex is distinctly different.

While 'love' related to a less critical and less judgmental response, 'hate' was explained by heightened critique and judgement.

The empirical point is that emotion acutely impacts the brain's judgement and reasoning centres, in more or less opposite and equivalent ways.

As investors, we often find ourselves at a crossroads of sorts, battling both love and hate as regards companies, sectors, and the inevitable narrative(s) that follow.

But extremes are not quite the driving force behind the investment equation, in our opinion, because they are not preordained end-states, and therefore are not the arbiter of outcomes.

Nor do they dictate the opportunity set. To paraphrase a quote by Elie Wiesel, it is easily forgotten that "the opposite of love is not hate; it is indifference."

We think areas within the zone of indifference have become increasingly opportune.

Take, for example, healthcare, a space where it seems the market could not care less. Why? Well, a few things come to mind. For one, on the surface it may seem boring.

Generally defensive, lower in beta than other more "exciting" sectors, stable earnings growers have not been a beacon for excitement in a market where 'Stonks' are the meme du jour.

Add to this a litany of so-called blank check companies run by high-profile Twitter promotors, and few things could be in such stark contrast to high flying, unprofitable double-digit revenue growth companies than something that we believe is as dependable as a select group of healthcare companies.

An underlying assumption is that innovation and stability are mutually exclusive, but we believe this could not be further from the truth.

Look no further than the accomplishments of medical science over the past 12 months, which in our view could not have happened without a breathtaking degree of innovation at its core.