The great American digital shift? Big tech has been a key driver of US stock valuations

Looking back over the past year, uncertainty around both the impact and duration of the coronavirus pandemic weighed greatly on global value stocks, which include many cyclical companies such as those in the energy and financials sector with earnings closely tied to the economy.

Meanwhile, some of the growthier names such as Amazon and Netflix benefitted from lockdowns around the world.

As uncertainty wanes, cyclical stocks are making a comeback. Globally, we are seeing some signs of economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

Big tech adapts to service locked down economies

Hopes mount on accelerated roll-out of vaccines and a promising US fiscal stimulus, which would spur positive knock-on effects on global economies. This has driven investors to favour global value over growth during the past three months.

The market rotation out of growth stocks is even more pronounced across US stocks as increased interest rates place a greater discount on future earnings.

Over the month of February alone, US energy stocks returned 21.5%, while US information technology stocks generated a mere 1.1% according to Morningstar Direct.

However, with price multiples of US large-cap growth stocks trending near 25-year peak levels, we believe these stocks still have further room to fall before they reach attractive valuations.

The popularity of big tech names such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Google (FAAMG) over the past ten years has been a key driver of US stock performance and ultimately, stretching valuations.

While price-to-earnings ratio expansion of these companies has been mostly supported by strong earnings growth, the high level of continued growth priced into these stocks shows how optimistic investors are on some of these names.

Price increases, and as a function of that, market cap for some of these popular growth names have reached levels we have not seen since Petrochina yielded a market cap of $1trn on its first day of trading on the Shanghai stock exchange in 2007.

As noted in the graph above, Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Google have a combined market capitalisation that accounts for over 20% of the US stockmarket, excluding small-cap stocks.

The outsized growth of these stocks have pushed the concentration of the top ten stocks in the US stockmarket to its peak level since 1989. In other words, it is higher now than it was at the peak of the dot-com bubble.

To put this into additional context, as of 28 February, Apple's market cap is more than $2trn, and is greater than the entire global energy sector combined according to Morningstar Direct.

Some might argue global energy stocks are positioned for structural decline as the world shifts away from oil.