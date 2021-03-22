What are we doing in Japan? The country is still worth investing in, come rain, flood or shine

More than a decade ago, my friend and erstwhile colleague Tim Gregory and I travelled to Japan to finalise our due diligence on an increase to Japanese equities across our investment strategies.

We recognised the possibility of suffering another blow at the hands of an ever-disappointing investment market but believed that Japanese equities were now so ludicrously cheap and so unloved that there was surely little downside left.

Tim and I are totally self-deprecating, but not even we expected to be mocked by a Japanese equity fund manager who questioned "what on earth we were doing in Japan" - the graveyard of so many investors before us.

We were the first plucky or foolish travellers to visit this fund manager in a long time. This was exactly what we wanted to hear.

Almost immediately after, we pushed the button on our increase, the tragic Tohoku earthquake took place and the Fukushima nuclear disaster followed. I was even less popular than usual, as our portfolios suffered relative losses.

I am not sure I was to blame for this, but then our thesis started to play out and our fluctuating but persistent overweight to Japanese stocks has been in place for the whole decade.

The key to our original thesis was that many Japanese companies were so bad and so deservedly unloved that something would have to change in the short-to-medium term.

We could not identify the cyclical catalyst, but the contrarians in us told us that at some point the facts would change and flows into Japanese equities would follow.

Of course, the government, economic and financial reforms, as well as the helpful devaluation of the yen have aided our position significantly in the past decade.

The biggest evolving and structural opportunity that we envisaged was the potential cleansing of the Augean Stables and the revolutionary reform of Japanese corporate managements.

Again, we could not identify a specific trigger for a change and we forgot that this was Japan - any change was likely to be an evolution not a revolution - but we were sure Japanese companies would have to improve the way they operated and interacted with shareholders.

This evolution continues today and underpins our structurally positive view on Japanese equities. Underplay the proximity of Japan to emerging Asia; reduce your focus on short-term profitability growth as the world recovers; ignore the movements in the yen.

The way to make money out of Japanese equities will be to identify good companies who can improve and "get noticed". There are not necessarily a huge number of companies to select but there are enough for active managers.

So is Japan still "ludicrously cheap" as it was a decade ago? No, is the simple answer, but in a world where identifying anything as outstandingly cheap is basically impossible, we think the value case for Japanese equities still holds.

Based upon consensus forecasts, which are traditionally very conservative in Japan, we calculate Japanese equities are trading at a forward price to earnings multiple of just over 17x. Not cheap, but fair in our minds.

Notably, Japan sits at a marked, and we believe unfair, discount to the US and the global equity indices (which have P/E multiples of more than 20x).

There is also still the potential for lots more 'self-help'. Japanese companies still have room to be run harder and leaner, making them a potentially attractive investment for the future.

Profit margins can easily widen; companies can use their cash better; shareholder returns should be improved; return on equity will go from an after-thought to front of mind.

There are obviously much more fashionable investments, such as the all-dominating US technology companies, but Japan still offers significant value.

Ten years ago, Tim and I made the case that many Japanese companies were "unloved, undervalued, under-owned and under-researched".

That has not changed. However, the blue sky hypothetical suggestions around corporate behaviour and shareholder activism have.

Therein remains the opportunity.

Thomas Becket is chief investment officer at Psigma Investment Management