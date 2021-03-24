Are we still in early recovery? Japan's road to recovery on Olympic year still a marathon, not a sprint

Most asset allocators have a story of being epically wrong on Japan at least once in their careers. In my case it was missing the 40% Topix rally of 2005 only to buy and then see them underperform global equities by 20% in 2006.

This taught me two lessons. The first is that solid global growth is not enough. Investors tend to prize Japan most highly when growth is accelerating, even from weak levels.

Historically, Japanese companies have seen earnings that are both volatile and synchronised with global economic growth.

The reason is that compared to other regions, Japan's listed sector has higher weightings to industrials and manufacturing. These firms tend to have large fixed cost bases (capital equipment) relative to their labour costs.

If anything, recent advances in industrial robotics and automation have exacerbated this trend.

The consequence is that large indices such as the Nikkei and Topix show high levels of operational gearing: small changes in revenues do not see a significant cost response, and therefore lead to large swings in profits - but these are at their most violent when global growth moves from recessionary conditions to early recovery.

Are we still in the early recovery phase? It would be hard to match the pace of growth seen in the second half of 2020, when Japan's economy grew at a 17% annual rate (real GDP).

But as the US embarks on a $1.9trn stimulus plan, with further infrastructure spend expected, many investors are calling for a continued recovery supported by the kind of capital spending which Japanese companies specialise in supplying.

This debate - whether growth momentum can be sustained or slows from high levels - will be key to Japan's attractiveness in coming quarters. Japan's valuations have already closed the gap with global indices, emphasising the need for continued earnings tailwinds.

The second lesson is that domestic news matters for home investor confidence and international perception.

In 2006, the modernising Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi reached his term limit, to be succeeded by Shinzo Abe - who at this time was a low-profile figure and lasted only a year in post.

The vision of Abenomics - drastic economic steps to reboot the economy - was not to be realised until he returned to office in 2012 after five years in the wilderness, and so the perceived loss of reform momentum hurt international investor expectations.

Today, domestic conditions again merit a degree of caution. The ambition of Abenomics has left some legacy, but the current Premier Yoshihide Suga has a much weaker mandate to press ahead with changes and a pandemic-swollen in-tray.

Meanwhile Japan, despite a strong showing in protecting public health during the pandemic, is enduring a slow vaccine rollout with less than one person in 300 having received a vaccine (as shown in the graph below).

The postponed Olympics continues to hang in limbo, with the threats of cancellation or empty stadia still in the balance despite postponement from last year to this.

In the interim, we would expect Japanese firms to continue to participate in the global equity rally, even if they are in the pack rather than leading.

The combination of robust revenue prospects and easy financial conditions is helping companies worldwide, and Japan is no exception.

Sunil Krishnan is head of multi asset funds at Aviva Investors