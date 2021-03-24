Keeping on carrying on: Corporate governance reforms and stable labour market put Japan in good health

The Covid-19 experience in Japan has, so far, been different from that of most other developed nations, having not at any stage suffered a hard lockdown – the closest equivalent having been the two month States of Emergency during which restaurants and some shops stayed open until 8pm, offices remained partly staffed and children continued to go to school.

For the most part, Japan has exhibited the much-revered trait of gaman and done its best to "carry on". However, equity and bond markets in Japan have been moved by (sometimes Covid-related) external factors.

The first two months of 2021 have seen spikes of speculative activity globally, in areas as diverse as crypto-currencies and zombie stocks, and the reappearance of ‘bond vigilantes' challenging the central banks in their efforts to keep bond yields low.

Market pundits' views diverge widely but, on balance, overall sentiment remains buoyant. As vaccination programmes roll out and equity markets surge, it is important to remember that, although there are segments of Japanese industry which will directly benefit, the speculated V-shaped global recovery will not benefit all businesses.

Although a sharp recovery in economic activity in other developed nations is expected, and this is reflected in an uptick in sentiment among business managers, as indicated in the quarterly tankan graph below, we expect this strong phase of the recovery to be short lived as the damage to employment markets and supply chains will hamper any quick return to pre-pandemic levels of activity.

While these two factors together are likely to cause a brief spike in inflation - and inflationary expectations - and repeated bouts of speculative volatility in bond yields are likely, central banks should have the capacity to prevent a secular surge in yields. Policy, in other words, should remain accommodative and broadly supportive of equity markets in general.

Although the release of pent-up demand in some areas, notably hospitality and leisure, will be strong, the overall level of consumer demand will be dampened by continuing caution among consumers and the loss of earnings which many have suffered.

That said, for the most part, Japan's economy has remained open, and although employment rates were impacted by the pandemic, recent government statistics highlight an ongoing structural tightness, driven by areas experiencing structural change, such as IT services, e-commerce logistics, and the very latest figures for the jobs-to-applicants ratio indicate a recovery to 1.1:1 signifying full employment.

We expect, therefore, that Japan will "normalise" sooner than other economies, and Covid-19 will further widen the divergence between strong and weak companies.

This dynamic will be reflected when a major reform of the Tokyo Stock Exchange takes place next year, and which should result in the de-listing of some lower quality companies, and a less bloated and inefficient bourse.

In all, we expect the equity story of 2021, in Japan and globally, to be about "relative disappointment" in two ways:

• Relative to the recently inflated expectations of the extent of the economic recovery, which will dampen the progress of equity markets in general; and

• Relative disappointment in the earnings outcomes for lower quality companies which fail to live up to expectations that they will benefit disproportionately from the recovery.

We expect this pattern to manifest in Japan too over the coming months, but perhaps to a lesser extent. The heady markets of 2020 are unlikely to repeat themselves, but Japan looks to have weathered the Covid storm better than most.

With a relatively healthy labour market, stable consumer demand, accelerating corporate governance and stewardship reform and genuine, structural changes driving growth in quality, market-leading companies, Japan looks to be well equipped to "keep on carrying on".

In this environment, we believe it will be the companies with proven management expertise and growth prospects which will prosper, and it is in these that our investments will be concentrated.

Nicola Takada Wood is portfolio adviser to the RWC Japan Active Engagement strategy