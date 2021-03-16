From the reserves to the starting line-up: Russian gas still a key market player despite subsidies and regulatory pressure

Russia leads in natural gas by several measures: it is the second-largest gas producer, has the world's largest gas reserves, and is its largest gas exporter, mostly due to holding 40% of the European gas market.

Yet, the country's massive reserve base is arguably underutilised. With gas likely to play a key role in the greening of the globe's power supply, Russian gas producers see an opportunity, and have ambitious plans to make the country a world leader in LNG production.

A massive resource base that needs to be monetised

Russia has massive proved gas reserves of 19% of the world's total and sufficient for 55 years of production at current levels. These numbers are almost certainly conservative.

Estimates made under the Russian ABC1 system indicate reserves could be 30%-50% higher, while so-called 'tight gas' in the Achimov, Jurassic and similar formations has only recently begun to be included into estimates. Russia's potentially huge shale gas reserves are not included at all.

Even Russian estimates of conventional reserves are likely understated. With a massive existing reserve base, Russia's oil and gas companies have typically lacked incentives to prove up new reserves.

Yet, in recent years, Gazprom, Novatek and now Rosneft have begun developing supergiant fields on the Yamal peninsula and aggressively exploring prospective gas in the nearby Kara Sea and Gydan and Taimyr peninsulas.

The global push to reduce CO 2 emissions poses both a threat and an opportunity for hydrocarbon producers. Technological advancement accelerated by massive direct and indirect subsidies and regulatory pressure threaten to displace oil and gas from the energy marketplace over time.

This view calls into question the value of Russia's massive gas reserves, and so there is a strong argument for monetising them sooner rather than later.

Luckily, natural gas demand may benefit from the transition to renewables, as gas-fired electricity generation could fill the gap between highly variable wind and solar power and regulator-driven reductions in nuclear and coal-fired generation.

Partially for this reason, global LNG demand is projected to grow strongly for decades to come, and Russia plans to take its share of this new demand.

Importantly, Russia's status as the world's largest gas exporter is mostly due to its massive exports of pipeline gas to Europe, which underpin its 27% share of global pipeline exports (as shown below). Russia's share of the global LNG market, however, is a modest 8%.

Nonetheless, there are plans to improve significantly on this number, and soon. Novatek's 19.8mpta Arctic LNG-2 is already under construction.

With plans for three other significant projects, Novatek is already targeting 70mtpa of production by 2030, a goal that may increase if its exploration of the Yamal and Gydan Peninsulas is successful.

These are significant ambitions. Even the 70mtpa target would put Novatek itself almost on par with the largest LNG producing countries (Australia, Qatar and the US).

Gazprom, meanwhile, is looking at completing a 10mtpa LNG plant near St Petersburg by 2024, while Rosneft is considering building 50mtpa of LNG liquefaction capacity in its Vostok Gas project on the Taimyr Peninsula.

Natural gas could also play a key role in Europe's conversion to a hydrogen-based economy.

Although European plans envision so-called 'green hydrogen' - created from the electrolysis of water using renewable energy sources, 'blue hydrogen' - created by the steam transformation of natural gas into hydrogen and CO 2 - will likely be substantially more economic for years to come.

Natural gas will therefore, once again, likely serve as the base load of supply during the early years of the energy transformation.

Gazprom and Novatek are not ignoring this trend, nor the potential market opportunity. Both have told investors about new hydrogen projects, including Novatek's Yamal LNG project to generate blue hydrogen for partially meeting the project's own power needs and a storage plan for the CO 2 created in the process.

Ronald Smith is a senior oil and gas analyst at BCS Global Markets