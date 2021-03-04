Setting the standard: EU regulations on sustainable growth vital for industry to meet climate goals

The Association of the Luxembourg Fund Industry (ALFI) is fully committed and supportive of the European Commission's (EC) Green Deal which aims to channel private investment in the transition to a climate-neutral, climate-resilient, resource-efficient and just economy, as a complement to public money.

Today, the investment fund and asset management industry in Europe is in the final run-up to the first major deadline in the implementation of the EC's plan on financing sustainable growth.

SFDR comes first

By 10 March, investment funds and asset managers must comply with the main provisions of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).

All investment funds - in fact, all financial products (such as pension funds, insurance products and managed portfolios) offered to retail and institutional investors - will be required to embrace sustainability in some form or another.

The baseline requirement is that all investment funds shall describe in their offering documents how sustainability risks are integrated into their investment decisions.

In addition, the likely impact of sustainability risks on returns must be disclosed to investors. These investment funds will be categorised as "neutral" products.

Asset managers who wish to offer products in which sustainability becomes the core focus have two options.

Investment funds promoting environmental and/or social characteristics (ESG) will be categorised as article 8 products.

As a second option, investment funds with a focus on sustainability will qualify as article 9 products.

The SFDR is one of three key regulations on sustainable finance that will be implemented over the next two years.

Both the SFDR and the Taxonomy Regulation are intertwined, as the Taxonomy provides the essential definitions of what environmental sustainability is all about.

Of particular relevance is article 9 of the Taxonomy Regulation, which sets out six environmental objectives, of which two - climate change mitigation and climate change adaptation - will come first.

The regulation explicitly refers to the Paris Agreement, which was approved by the European Union on 5 October 2016. It represents a key step towards the objective of achieving a climate-neutral European Union (EU) by 2050.

These two regulations are supplemented by the Benchmark Regulation.