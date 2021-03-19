A bull market like no other? Reliability and strength on agenda for China

China represents one of the more interesting opportunities for investors this year, following a resurgence in its economy.

The country has been at the centre of the pandemic since the beginning of last year, having been impacted by coronavirus first.

However, after a severe lockdown, its economy was also among the first to return to growth mode. This is reflected in the strong recovery seen in Chinese markets in 2020.

China's economy grew at just 2.3% in 2020 (the lowest rate since 1976), but while this is a far cry from the 6%-7% levels we have seen in recent years, the fact China saw GDP growth at all in 2020 is impressive.

In the past quarter, this growth accelerated, with 6.5% GDP recorded (which is more in keeping with the long-term trend) leaving its economy well poised for 2021.

Year-on-year growth for China in the first quarter of 2021 could be as much as 15%-20% due to a lag in stimulus, and the fact it will be coming from a very low base.

Now, as China enters the year of the Ox - signifying strength and reliability, among other things - there are several positives in play for investors.

Covid contained

China benefitted from being the first into the crisis and the first to come out of it. The country has reopened its economy and small, localised outbreaks of Covid-19 have been dealt with swiftly and will have little impact on the overall economic growth of the country.

The early reopening of the economy means that China is well placed to gain market share in exports, a key driver of GDP growth.

Money tightening unlikely

As China reopened the economy it also introduced some modest stimulus - investment in public infrastructure, a popular tool for stimulus, rose 0.9% year-on-year in 2020.

The low level of stimulus required reflects the speed of the recovery in the economy and the fact the Chinese government is focused on de-risking its financial system.

This cautious approach means there is less likely to be a need for significantly tighter monetary policy later this year.

As with other regions, the pandemic saw an increase in online services such as shopping, entertainment and education.

It has helped accelerate structural trends including the rise of local brands, business innovation driven by technology and upgrading to premium products.

Domestic focus

China shifted focus to concentrate on greater 'self-sufficiency' in recent years and this is starting to be reflected in different areas.

For example, last year was the ninth consecutive year in which services and consumption was a larger contributor to GDP than manufacturing and construction.

A rebalance to a domestic demand-driven economy offers investors opportunities. There is a strong 'consumption upgrade' theme. Consumer spending is improving and likely to continue as vaccines are rolled out.