Population, education and innovation: The long, medium and short-term drivers behind China's future growth

China has been among the world's fastest-growth economies over the past 40 years since the 'reform and opening-up', and is widely considered an economic miracle.

Looking forward, we believe China's economic growth will continue over the long term, though the growth rate should slow down.

Education dividend: Fuelling long-term growth and innovation

High-quality labour supply has been a key contributor to China's economic success. Since the higher education reform in the late 1970s, there has been substantial improvement in the capacity and quality of China's tertiary education system.

Nowadays, China produces more than 8 million college graduates a year, compared to only 1 million 20 years ago and less than 20,000 four decades ago.

In addition, more than 600,000 graduates who study abroad return to China every year. This provides Chinese corporates with abundant supply of well-educated and highly productive young talent.

This is a notable improvement from just less than a decade ago when many young workers would typically try to get jobs at production lines in good factories.

Supported by the large supply of talents, Chinese corporates have been evolving and increasing their budget in research and development (R&D) rapidly. China's R&D intensity has risen from 0.9% of GDP in 2000 to 2.2% in 2019, putting it on a par with the average OECD countries.

In dollar terms, China now spends more on R&D than any other countries in the world except the US, and is set to surpass the US in coming years.

We believe this virtuous dynamic will continue over the coming decades, helping Chinese corporates and talents improve their innovative capabilities.

Population ageing: A double-edged sword

Population ageing is another major long-term trend that poses both challenges and opportunities for China. China's demographic is set to undergo significant changes in the decades ahead.

Currently, people in the 45-54 age group represent the biggest cohort at around 17% of the total population. Over the next decade, some of the workers in this age group will reach retirement age and leave the workforce gradually, leading to shrinking working-age population and potentially weighing on economic growth.

And yet we are optimistic that technological advancement in areas such as automation and machine learning can help boost labour productivity and therefore mitigate some of the negative impacts of population ageing.

Companies that are able to reap the benefits of the new technologies could continue to enjoy fast growth. Meanwhile, the ageing trend could be an opportunity for healthcare companies that provide services to the ageing population.

Companies in elderly care, nutrition food, tourism, or even the pet industry, could also benefit from this trend.