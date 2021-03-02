Life in the fast lane: While economic growth slows, Chinese equities need not follow the same path

On the face of it, life in China is returning to some sense of normality. Domestic travel bans were lifted in the middle of 2020, restrictions on dining out have been relaxed and slowing manufacturing abroad has even led to a surge in exports.

Normalisation cannot come soon enough for policymakers who are reluctant to add stimulus, increasing an already high debt burden.

Consumption is expected to pick up the slack, but this could be optimistic even in a country where cases are under control.

At time of writing, initial travel figures for Chinese New Year - the biggest migration on the planet (400 million to 450 million people on the move) - were expected to be 70% lower than even 2020 levels, highlighting the difficulties of normalising amid the pandemic.

In effect, this 'new normal' means businesses navigating new challenges amid weak global demand and restricted consumption.

The pandemic is exacerbating old challenges too. After years of ideological misgivings between the US and China, the world's two largest trading partners, policymakers and Chinese corporates need to adjust swiftly as trade and geopolitical relationships change.

A new US administration may represent a welcome de-escalation in rhetoric but the policy direction is expected to be largely the same.

However, arguably the biggest challenge of all is still China's own growth model. The old investment-driven domestic growth does not have the same allure as it did after the last crisis in 2008: China's share of the global economy has tripled from 6% pre-Global Financial Crisis (GFC) to 18% in 2017 while aggregate global demand is weaker.

The domestic debt burden is also much higher, with an estimated debt-to-GDP ratio of 298% at the end of 2020 compared to 154% pre-GFC, and with credit now only half as effective as before at driving growth.

However, amid all the challenges, the structural and transformational changes being enacted by the Chinese corporate sector gives us increasing confidence in China's investment environment over the long run.

For instance, to mitigate the risk of trade decoupling with the US, we have seen Chinese companies strategically off-shoring its customers.

We have also witnessed many more Chinese firms moving up the value chain in sectors such as high-end manufacturing, healthcare (Chinese biotech companies are blossoming) and the internet.

China being China, the visible hand of the government still provides support to the gigantic economy when there is such need.

China is already the world's second largest economy at two-thirds the size of the US, with over four times the population, yet it is still enjoying the growth rates of an emerging market. The universe of listed Chinese companies is almost as large as that of the US and its combined market capitalisation is already the second largest in the world (see charts, above).

The sheer size of the Chinese economy and its equity market gives investors access to an immense opportunity set with market depth and liquidity.

In which case, why isn't everyone immediately piling in?

Historically, Chinese equity indices tended to be heavily skewed towards state-owned enterprises (SOEs) that typically have lower returns and less dynamic growth profiles than their privately-owned peers.