Rumble in the financial jungle: Will growth or cyclicals prevail in recovery grudge match of the year?

The political tussle in the US might have seemingly ended, but the stage is set for a wrestle in the country's markets in 2021.

The opponents? Last year's undisputed market winners - such as growth-orientated technology stocks - against cyclicals, including financials and industrials, which will be spurred by inflation expectations under the Biden administration.

Picking a side will present a challenge for investors. It is difficult to believe the trends accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, and which powered technology stocks last year, will simply disappear overnight.

But there is a legitimate concern their nitroglycerin-fuelled rise in 2020 involved borrowing some performance from the near future, meaning any gains this year might be more muted.

This is where the challenger in our market battle comes in. Investors will be quick to back cyclical stocks - those that rise and fall with the economic cycle - if they believe they can sense even the slightest whiff of inflation.

Staying power

There is a strong chance some inflation will emerge in 2021. It would be difficult to argue against it after the nadir in price rises caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Any emergence of inflation will make the price-to-earnings ratios of some growth businesses look less attractive and, therefore, make the likes of financials and industrials appear more compelling.

We expect there will be pent-up demand from consumers after the depression in economic activity caused by Covid-19. This will, in our view, create statistical blips of inflation that will excite those in the cyclical camp but will fail to create sustained inflation in the medium term.

It seems difficult to envisage a world with steadily and consistently rising inflation without both unemployment falling dramatically and real wages rising, the latter of which has not truly occurred in more than a decade.

Even though the US jobs market had shown signs of growth after the record 20.8 million drop in non-farm payrolls in April last year, December saw a 140,000 cut in job numbers compared to an expected 71,000 rise.

This potentially shows the market was becoming overly optimistic about the post-virus recovery and the potential for inflation to become established.

Picking sides

Deciding whether to back inflation or not is rife with difficulty, which is why we believe a barbell approach in US equities has merit in 2021.

We went into last year with greater exposure to US tech and similar growth sectors, such as medicine-related technology, than other US market sectors.

But after such outsized gains, we reduced our tech exposure by trimming some holdings.

This move was not an early call on the US election but rather a risk-mitigation strategy to insulate us from a potential rotation out of growth stocks.

We consequently added to cyclical companies, such as financials and industrials, and remain more exposed to these areas than technology, albeit marginally. This is not because of a negative view on technology though.

On a three- to five-year view, we believe in the structural growth drivers of technology and fail to see how developments in artificial intelligence (AI), e-commerce and computer advancement will recede.

If investors do rotate into cyclicals in 2021, it may create an opportunity to increase exposure to technology businesses at depressed prices.