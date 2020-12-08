Crouching tiger, hidden powerhouse: Why China's re-emergence as a global player must not be sniffed at

This year has made no sense in so many ways. Given all the economic disruption wrought by global lockdowns, few would have guessed the markets would be up for the year.

China is perhaps less surprising than other markets as it dealt with the virus rapidly and effectively. China has been solid with a rebound in the majority of macroeconomic metrics in what is now a predominantly domestic demand driven economy.

In addition, China's equity markets look less vulnerable to valuation shocks because of the country's bond yields, which are back to where they were pre-coronavirus. One risk to Chinese equities would come from any loss of control over the virus, but that seems unlikely at this point.

Social commerce in China: teleshopping redux

China's outlook has been further improved by the recent election in the US of a less aggressive presidential candidate. While this may be more of an issue of political environment, since the current administration, despite its rhetoric, seemed unable to severely hurt China's economy.

Nevertheless, any improvement in international relations is helpful to investor sentiment.

Structural changes drive China's growth

Over recent years, there have been significant structural reforms in China's capital markets and its economy, but these are perhaps almost unnoticed by many foreign investors who have been transfixed by the climb of the S&P 500 index.

Firstly, China's domestic demand and services have become the economy's dominant driving force. This is partly responsible for the ineffectiveness of US attempts to engage in a trade war.

Secondly, access to China's markets - both equity and fixed income -has improved immeasurably over the past couple of years. This reform will likely continue at a fast pace as the authorities seek to improve the attractiveness of investing in China.

Corporate governance reforms and other measures to increase returns on capital are desirable to maintain growth rates as high as possible for a country where the overall volume of investment as a percentage of GDP is in decline.

Finally, we are seeing a big development in the markets in terms of the representation of innovative companies, including but not limited to the technology and health care sectors.

Opportunities abound

These changes mean there has been a huge increase in opportunities in the Chinese markets - from traditional companies that are reforming their governance to businesses from new industries that are listing on the market.

For 2020, the greatest excitement by far has been around the latter category: entrepreneurial businesses that seek to offer new goods and services to a wealthier Chinese consumer.

These businesses remain a key area of investments for us, not just for 2021 but in the years beyond. Telecommunications infrastructure, electric vehicles and batteries, sustainable power generation, online commerce, health care services, medical devices, and even advanced oncology therapies - until comparatively recently few of these businesses were available in sufficient numbers to be a significant part of portfolios.

From 20 to zero: What is not to love about Chinese equities?

Covid-19 lockdown, however, has also thrown up other opportunities. It has been a strange kind of recession - the contraction in supply and demand at the same time, and the burden of the lockdown falling on businesses that would normally have been seen as defensive, such as food, entertainment, retail, and travel.

Many of these businesses were hit very hard and given operating leverage, a quarter of lost revenues was enough to eliminate a year's worth of profit.

However, the return to normality for some of these traditional high street businesses and the comparative excitement around some of the virtual business models has generated a disparity in valuations that may, in some cases, be just too great.