In high spirits: China's continued growth in the face of the pandemic is hard to ignore

China has been at the forefront of everyone's minds this year, whether that be as the origin of the Covid-19, the economy's strong rebound in the aftermath of the pandemic or through various other headlines such as US sanctions, the Hong Kong security law or trade skirmishes with countries such as Australia.

China is becoming harder and harder to ignore - but that begs the question, why would you?

As a beneficiary of being the first into the pandemic and first out through strict measures enforced by the government, China has been able to contain the virus, reopen its economy and flatten any spikes in cases.

In February, Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, was seeing daily cases peak at more than 15,000, yet by 19 March China reported no new local infections.

A golden era? Resilience, secular growth and attractive valuations make China a sure bet for investors

This tremendous feat has been duly reflected as the FTSE China A All-Share index is up 27% year-to-date to the end of November (in GBP). Given where valuations are now, there is, of course, the question of how sustainable it is.

In my opinion, it is, for many reasons. But to put it simply, China is the second-largest economy globally, the world's most populous country and home to some of today's most successful and innovative companies.

China has a population of 1.4 billion people - more than four times that of the US. This is an undeniably large addressable market for any company.

Take Baijiu liquor, for example. In recent years, investors have become aware of it through the success of names such as Kweichow Moutai and Wuliangye Yibin, which are widely held across many Asian portfolios.

However, previously this high-end Chinese spirit was virtually unheard of despite being the world's most consumed spirit.

Baijiu has gained this accolade mainly due to China's increasing alcohol consumption, but also in part due to its millennial population spreading the word as they travel more than ever before, studying and living abroad.

The story of Baijiu demonstrates how much of an influence being exposed to China's economy can have, but also gives an indication as to perhaps why, despite the trade war rhetoric that China has been at the centre of under the Trump administration, Chinese companies have continued to flourish.

Volatility

It has been a volatile few years. However, investors have recognised how domestically oriented many Chinese companies are, and how much less of Chinese GDP is actually impacted by exports.

The transition to a service-based economy is well underway and has continued its trajectory even in 2020, with more businesses restructuring and redefining their product and service offerings to adapt to the challenges that Covid-19 has presented.

Crouching tiger, hidden powerhouse: Why China's re-emergence as a global player must not be sniffed at

It is this drive from which so many entrepreneurial companies have emerged. One notable example is TikTok. People of all ages worldwide have become increasingly addicted to the controversial social media app.

TikTok, the brainchild of Chinese private company ByteDance, boasts 800 million monthly active users. It gained further popularity during the pandemic as many turned to the app for boredom relief while staying home.

While Tesla's recent inclusion in the S&P 500 has been making headlines, NIO, a Chinese competitor has been making waves of its own.

Despite almost going bankrupt a year ago the electric vehicle manufacturer is now worth more than General Motors.

China is already the world's largest automobile market. However, the Chinese government's push towards a greener economy is a further catalyst for this company.

Some of NIO's more innovative ideas include the option to lease batteries and to swap an empty battery for a full one at a swap station to dramatically reduce the time need to wait for a full charge. These are just some examples of the types of innovation coming out of China, and there are many.