Getting the best of both worlds: Why tech and ESG funds have more in common than what divides them

Dedicated ESG funds and technology funds do not often go hand in hand. Technology and ESG have historically been seen as independently defined investment styles or allocations, delivering varied outcomes for investors.

However, they share much in common. Both ESG and technology funds tap into longer-term trends, investing for the future and ultimately investing in a broad range of sectors benefiting from these trends.

And both are interwoven - certain technologies can contribute to environmental, social or governance improvements, while an ESG lens can naturally be applied to technology.

It is perhaps their longer-term focus, amid Covid-19 volatility, that has led both technology and ESG funds to benefit from increased flows in 2020 and increased performance in growth versus value (see Figures 1 and 2, below).

With both themes attracting increased investor attention against the current market backdrop, it is important for active managers to recognise their connection to one another.

Technology's social value

Technology has a huge impact on our lives. It is no longer a software developer or hardware manufacturer, but an essential aspect of society. We use technology without even thinking about it, and it is utilised and relied upon by most companies.

Tech has the potential to contribute to each of the three pillars of ESG. For example, a swathe of new technology companies can create jobs and support livelihoods, new technologies can contribute to environmental challenges such as developing sufficient renewable energy, and technology platforms have the potential to address governance challenges - for example through better oversight of company practises.

This social value can also be delivered through investment in wider sectors. Investing in technology is not restricted to investing in the tech sector.

Although Amazon sometimes falls under the technology bracket, it is very much a consumer company. There are many companies that owe their success to technology such as Rightmove in the property space, Just Eat in the logistics sector and Tesla in the automobile industry, which can be considered as part of an allocation to tech - with their social value also considered.

Applying an ESG lens to tech

Like technology, ESG should not be defined and limited to a handful of ethical funds. All active managers should be considering how ESG can impact all of their investment choices.

ESG should be integrated across a firm's entire investment process, including technology investments. It is not a defined investment style and can be embraced in all funds.

History provides many examples of what can happen when businesses fail to consider and prioritise ESG related factors. For example, in April 2010 the explosion and sinking of the BP-operated Macondo Prospect led to the Deepwater Horizon disaster, the largest marine oil spill in US history. BP bore the brunt of the blame with cost-cutting and poor safety systems cited as contributing factors.

BP's share price lost 50% in the following months and the total costs borne by BP were around $62bn. Moreover, of the 17 S&P 500 companies that went bankrupt between 2005 and 2015, 15 had scored poorly on ESG five years prior to the bankruptcy.