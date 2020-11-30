The sustainability bloc party: Will the next decade be Europe's moment to shine?

"This is Europe's moment" – Ursula von der Leyen, 27 May 2020.

The words of the European Commission President, of course, have the potential for bias. But she has a point: this could indeed be Europe's moment.

Covid-19 has irreversibly changed all our lives, but those nations who are willing to use the opportunity to invest sensibly and progressively will end up being strengthened rather than weakened by the crisis.

Europe's approach to the crisis looks to be progressive. The 'NextGenerationEU' funding looks set to be focused on green and digital transitions.

The European Commission has encouraged its member states to focus their investment plans on the 'frontloading of future-proof clean technologies', 'improvement of energy efficiency' and the 'promotion of future-proof clean technologies' among other green-focused measures.

Ahead of the pack

But is it really a surprise that Europe would choose to focus their investment plans in this way? Arguably, Europe has led the way in the green transition for many years prior to the crisis.

In late 2019, pre-Covid-19, we saw the formalisation of Europe's approach to sustainability via The European Green Deal, which outlined the path to Europe becoming the first climate-neutral continent by 2050.

The European Green Deal talked of enshrining these intentions into law via the European Climate Law and of the need for 'at least 25% of the EU's long-term budget' to be dedicated to climate action.

In September this year, we saw the presentation of the 2030 Climate Target Plan where the outlines of a formal intention to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 were made with the view of achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

Taken together, these policies and prospective legislation are meaningful and have teeth; Europe really is leading the global charge towards responsible environmental policy and Covid-19 has only acted to strengthen this leadership.

But what does this mean for equity markets and for individual European companies? I would make two core premises.

Words do matter

Firstly, the words and actions of the EU and member state governments have fed down to European companies.

European companies care more about issues concerning sustainability and this can be seen in several different ways. For example, you could look at the conditions behind the long-term incentive plans (LTIPs) of companies across a range of sectors.

A good example would be the Dutch company DSM. DSM has long been transitioning its business away from materials (plastics, polymers) and towards the much more environmentally friendly food ingredients sector.

Its 2019 annual report reveals the quantum of its LTIP payout to the senior management team is determined 50% by conventional financial metrics and 50% by energy efficiency improvement and by greenhouse gas emissions. This is a company that cares about its environmental footprint.