Reversing the tide of 'slowbalisation': China's latest Five Year Plan to kickstart growth at home and abroad

The Communist Party of China concluded the fifth plenum of the 19th Party Congress in late October, where it mapped out the policy agenda for the next five years and laid out its long-term vision for the following 15 years.

By 2035, China aims to achieve a modernised social market economy. One of the major goals is for the country's GDP per capita to reach the middle level of advanced economies, with its GDP to double today's size in 15 years. This implies an average GDP growth of 4.73% between 2021 and 2035.

Other major goals include making major breakthroughs in key technologies to become a global leader in innovation, strengthening the country's cultural soft power, achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 with tight control of carbon emissions, as well as narrowing the urban-rural development disparities and household income inequality, among others.

There is not yet any specific numerical GDP growth target for the next five years - a critical phase for China's economic development.

We expect the government to de-emphasise the target, and likely set a lower and more flexible reference (such as 5.5% or 5%) if at all.

China is facing external challenges, not least from 'slowbalisation' and geopolitical tensions, as well as dealing with slower potential growth given the size and development stage of its economy, ageing, inequality, slow adjustment in domestic consumption-investment imbalance, and recent deceleration in total factor productivity gains, setting the scene for a difficult balancing act between economic growth and structural reforms.

That said, an average growth of around 5.5% would be enough to lift China above the World Bank's threshold for a high-income economy over the next five years.

'Dual circulation' development

While not all details are out, we think the 14th Five Year Plan represents a continuation of economic transformation from high growth to high quality, more balanced and sustainable growth through innovation and market reforms set out in the previous plan, but also reflects a shift in key strategy focus in response to the changing external and domestic environment.

Boosting domestic demand, supply chain upgrading, and technology self-sufficiency are among the main strategies to hedge against external uncertainties.

We believe the 14th Five Year Plan will prioritise the "dual circulation" development strategy. Little has been disclosed so far on how China will implement the strategy, but we interpret the key message as a strategic focus on strengthening self-dependence on domestic demand, market and supply-chains and indigenous innovation (domestic circulation), while deepening opening up measures (external circulation) to improve China's economic resilience.

We expect China to further expand and strengthen regional cooperation.

It has signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement with 14 APAC countries to form the world's largest trading bloc, covering nearly a third of the global economy.

We believe that the "dual circulation" strategy is a rebalancing toward household consumption, and expect more policy and reform efforts to boost household income and empower consumers.

These would include an employment-first policy as well as reforms in social security net and medical coverage, education and rural land and labour market, new/smart urbanisation and wealth/income redistribution.

We also think lower barriers to entry and more level playing field for private corporates will be the key to improving capital allocation and boosting investment

The 14th Five Year Plan highlights the importance of innovation and technology in national development, and the transition to a green economy.

We expect China to invest heavily in R&D, education and newer, greener infrastructure. However, it could take some time for these investments to substantially boost China's innovation capacity.Ensuring economic security has been elevated to a high priority level, especially in the areas of food, energy and technology.

Overall, we think the 14th Five Year Plan is aimed at boosting productivity and potential growth, and rebalancing economic developments across sectors and regions through accelerating structural reforms.