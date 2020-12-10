A golden era? Resilience, secular growth and attractive valuations make China a sure bet for investors

Chinese equities continue to look well positioned, driven by a return to economic normalisation and a supportive policy backdrop.

We frame our positive Chinese equity view around the four key pillars of cyclical resilience, premium secular growth, an improving quality of growth and attractive valuations.

The experience of Covid-19, the current geopolitical set-up and the upcoming new Five Year Plan have enhanced these first three points and, despite outperformance year to date, valuations remain appealing.

Cyclical reliance

China continues to report positive macroeconomic numbers as both supply and demand conditions return to normal. Purchasing manager surveys remain strong, to the extent that the October China PMI composite reached its highest point for more than three years.

Domestic and north Asian Covid-19 conditions are largely under control and, even with other regions continuing to see some resurgence, the domestic focus of the economy is likely to provide resilience. This resilience is a key point to make about China's economy.

In a more bearish global scenario (perhaps relating to the virus and slow roll-out of vaccines or broader economic outlook), one of the attractions of the Chinese economy is that policymakers have room for more conventional fiscal and monetary firepower if needed.

China's government debt and the fiscal deficit remain at very reasonable levels in contrast to many developed economies.

This creates an attractive profile of asymmetry for investments into Chinese assets in the form of higher potential growth and less downside risk.

Improving quality of growth

At both the macroeconomic level and from a bottom-up perspective, with earnings growth forecast in the mid-to-late teens over the next few years, China is offering premium growth rates.

At the same time, the quality of that growth is improving with the shift away from an investment driven economy and a goal to further enhance progress so far, with a new five-year plan due to be ratified next year further focusing on improved quality of consumption and technology innovation.

The end result is not only world-beating GDP growth rates this year (forecast GDP of 2% versus the US at -4%), but also next year (China forecast GDP at 8% versus 4% for the US).

These premium growth rates are leading to strong demand for Chinese assets across asset classes. This is well reflected by the recent moves of the renminbi, which has appreciated by 7% since the middle of the year due to a better Covid-19 experience and the cyclical policy support both last year and particularly this year, which has been increasingly mixed with essential structural reform.