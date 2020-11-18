Primed for a rebound: Japanese stocks ready to flex their muscles again

After a record eight years of political continuity, Japan has a new Prime Minister, with Yoshihide Suga winning the Liberal Democratic Party leadership race to succeed Shinzo Abe, who had to resign due to ill health.

As the former Chief Cabinet Secretary in the Abe administration, Suga was voted in to be the steady hand and continue Abe's policies to steer Japan's economy through the current Covid-19 crisis.

Any lessons for the West from Japan's experience?

The fact that the Japanese stockmarket hardly reacted to the leadership transition suggests investors expect the status quo to be maintained.

The Japanese stockmarket thrived under the stewardship of Abe, as the three arrows of 'Abenomics' sought to revitalise the Japanese economy.

While Suga has pledged to continue with Abenomics, he has announced several new initiatives of his own, the most exciting of which is the establishment of a new Digital Agency.

This Digital Agency will not only push for digitalisation within government entities, but will also likely lead to greater IT adoption in the private sector.

For a country that has invented many cutting-edge technologies, Japan has been slow to embrace technology in everyday life and is lagging behind its North Asian neighbours like China and South Korea in its digital transformation.

One example of this is the prevailing practice of using Hanko seals to affix an individual's signature on official documents.

Critics say using these stamps is archaic and an impediment to shifting to a more efficient, paperless online transactional system.

Suga has proposed to do away with Hanko seals to pave the way for electronic contracts, but faces a battle with traditionalists within his own party who want to preserve this symbol of Japanese culture.

The main problem facing Suga is one of time, as he is currently just filling in the last year of Abe's term of office.

Why 'old school Japan' is disintegrating

With the next General Elections in Japan due to be called by October 2021, there is speculation Suga may call for early elections so that he can get a full term to push through his policies.

Perhaps this will happen after the third supplementary fiscal stimulus package worth ¥10trn is passed.

The digital transformation of Japan could be a catalyst for a positive re-rating of Japanese equities. Among the three main developed markets, US equities have been the stellar outperformer.