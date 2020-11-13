Value-style, growth-style or something in between? The bias conundrum for Japanese equities investors

The phrase 'why bother' has often been used when thinking about investments in Japanese equities.

Looking at Morningstar's Net Flow data of flows into Japanese funds by UK investors over the past year would suggest many still feel that way today (see Figure 1, below).

However, when we consider the reality of what a Japanese equity investment opportunity affords investors, one may argue that a different picture emerges.

Why 'old school Japan' is disintegrating

As a nation, Japan, like many Asian countries, has arguably dealt with the coronavirus pandemic more successfully than Europe, with the number of cases and deaths significantly below those seen in the UK.

Turning to the health of their corporate sector, companies have stronger balance sheets with 50% net cash positions compared to net cash positions of 15% in Europe and 20% in the US.

They have not seen wholesale dividend cuts or equity raises following the coronavirus pandemic, something which has been easier for them because of their resilient balance sheets.

However, people are still reluctant to invest in Japan and there could be numerous reasons for this, including the memory of a bad experience historically and the often-cited argument that they have an ageing population, which makes things difficult.

While these facts are both true, they do not particularly matter for active managers focused on stockpicking opportunities.

In a recent interview with Morningstar, Nicholas Weindling, manager of the JP Morgan Japanese investment trust pointed out trends in Japan are similar to those experienced globally, but with a lag.

Weindling cited the following examples:

• E-commerce penetration in Japan is only at 8% and they have no online food retailing.

• 80% of transactions are still carried out with cash.

• Online advertising only just overtook TV advertising compared to the UK where this happened in 2009 already.

Weindling goes on to say that trends are expected to pick up and consequently active managers have the advantage of seeing trends entrenched elsewhere and identifying the Japanese businesses that may benefit from these in the future.

The 'good news' for a fragile Japan

Working on the assumption that Weindling is correct and the Japanese equity market does indeed offer attractive long-term investment opportunities for active managers, does one pick a manager with a value-style bias, a growth-style bias or maybe something in between?