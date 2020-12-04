In good company: Strong balance sheets offer Japanese firms resiliency during downturns

The Covid-19 pandemic has triggered changes in Japan that would have taken many years to initiate in less turbulent times. We believe there is significant value to be unlocked under such circumstances.

The pandemic has forced Japan to adapt to new norms overnight. Before, many segments had been caught in inertia under a risk-averse culture.

However, risks from inertia now outweigh risks from implementing change as the 'new normal' dramatically transforms the corporate operating environment.

Undervalued Japanese stocks

Currently, 49% of the 2,000+ companies represented by the TOPIX index trade below book value, compared to 11% in the S&P 500 and 20% in STOXX Europe 600 index (see Figure 1, right).

Firstly, the market still has some distance to go before recovering to pre-pandemic levels, therefore lagging its global peers. For example, the US has a strong tech sector that led its rally, which Japan lacks.

The second reason is the acceleration in market polarisation. Looking at the sector returns to date, only communications services and healthcare, in addition to information technology, have recovered to the levels seen at the beginning of the year (as of end-September).

Demand for telecom services has increased due to the stay-at-home trend, while gaming companies such a Nintendo have also benefitted.

Healthcare, which includes medical equipment and pharmaceuticals, has also risen thanks to the sector's defensive nature.

On the other hand, recovery among the consumer discretionary and industrial sectors, which account for a large amount of the market, has been driven down by automotives, capital goods and transportation.

Growth and value stocks diverge

The style lens provides another view of this divergence. Growth stocks have mostly recovered from the lows reached in March. Their price-to-book ratio is now 2.67x, so they do look a little stretched (see Figure 2, right).

On the other hand, the undervalued segment represents considerable opportunity to be unlocked. This value group's price-to-book ratio is 0.73x, representing a 27% discount to its liquidation value; this ratio is below the pre-pandemic level and even lower than the pre-Abenomics level seen in late 2012.

The segment therefore represents significant value to be captured.

Opportunities from divergence

The current valution is attractive for investors with a long-term horizon, in our view. In fact we are starting to see some long-term investors coming back into the market:

• Carlyle Group raising ¥258bn for a fourth Japanese buyout fund

• Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway taking 5% stakes in five major Japanese trading companies

• KKR considering investing ¥700bn annually in the Japanese market

Within this shifting landscape, we believe there are three themes of particular significance: technology, corporate restructuring and strong balance sheets.