A mixed bag: Oil and metals fortunes in a constant state of flux

The disruption caused by global lockdowns in 2020 has created plenty of volatility and opportunity in many sectors – and the commodities space is no exception.

The asset class is very broad and there are areas that have suffered more than others, while some have also benefitted from the disruption.

Oil has been the big loser in 2020, due to an unprecedented fall in demand as a result of coronavirus hitting at the same time as a price war.

Capital Economics predicts global oil demand will peak around 2030

The energy sector has borne the brunt of the pandemic so far as people stopped driving, airplanes were grounded and industry halted.

On the flipside, gold - and precious metals, more generally - shone through during the crisis as investors looked to safe havens to see them through the volatility in markets caused by the pandemic.

Patience needed for recovery

Now we have moved through the first phase of the crisis, and global economies and people begin to adapt, the outlook for commodities is becoming clearer. Overall, the case is fairly balanced.

While the economy has bounced back relatively strongly, the return of lockdowns and Covid-19 restrictions mean that a full recovery in the economy might take time.

However, mining activities were suspended during lockdown, which means there has not been a build-up in excess supplies. This protects the prices of commodities to some extent.

Governments' response to this crisis, either already announced or planned, has included significant sums of fiscal stimulus being pumped into the economy.

This is likely to find its way into construction, but governments have been quick to emphasise this opportunity to support a green recovery, which is likely to utilise some technological solutions.

Green initiatives such as electric vehicles and decarbonisation plans still require commodities, such as lithium and cobalt. So while the oil price has struggled to grow much above $40 a barrel, other commodity prices have performed.

In addition to the green recovery, consumers who have been stuck at home have had to equip for a home working and home entertainment environment. The semiconductor industry has been booming and again it is a consumer of commodities.

There is likely to be a bit of a gap between government fiscal stimulus programmes really kicking in and the cutback of investment by private industry.

The oil majors have already drastically cut their capital expenditure as investors and consumers became more ethically focused and concerned we may have reached peak oil.

The demand for new aeroplanes and office buildings may take years to recover as people's behaviours change. A quick look at the worst performing sector and funds for 2020 just shows how beaten up the energy sector is.