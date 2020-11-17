The secret weapon? Commodities a useful addition to a multi-asset fund's armoury

Commodities have fallen out of favour with multi-asset investors after a decade of poor returns but it may be time for another look.

Commodities provide powerful diversification and the coronavirus crisis could be setting the asset class up for stronger returns as years of under-investment in production capacity combine with an opening up of the stimulus floodgates.

Commodities have not been far from the headlines in this most extraordinary of years. Oil made the wrong kind of history in April when West Texas Intermediate (WTI) moved briefly into negative territory as scarce storage capacity in Oklahoma meant drillers had to pay to have production taken off their hands.

Capital Economics predicts global oil demand will peak around 2030

Oil remains about a third off its January 2020 level but copper is up about 10% in sterling terms on better than expected Chinese data and gold has been sought out as a safe haven asset class, rising by around 25%.

The wide variation in returns this year underlines one of the major attractions of including the asset class in a multi-asset fund: diversification. Commodities also have a strong long-term performance track record.

The Goldman Sachs Commodity index kept pace with UK equities between 1970 and 2008. Disappointing returns since then have been due to a chronic oversupply in oil markets caused by the exploitation of shale oil in the US and a cooling off in the pace of Chinese growth.

How to invest

Purchasing, taking delivery and storing physical commodities is costly and inconvenient. Gold bars or coins may be okay in a safe, but live cattle and natural gas, less so.

Multi-asset managers generally get exposure by investing in instruments tracking a diversified basket of commodity futures, such as the Bloomberg Commodity index giving broad-based exposure to some 20 commodities (see Figure 1, below).

Returns come either from a change in commodity prices or from the profit or loss earned when underlying futures are periodically rolled into longer dated contracts before they expire.

This second component of return, the roll yield, tends to be negative when a commodity is in oversupply, but there are ways to mitigate by rolling further out on the futures curves where they are less steep.

A diversifying asset

Including commodities can improve the resilience of a diversified portfolio to weather shocks and we think a small strategic exposure, perhaps 5%, improves prospective returns for a given level of risk.

This is because commodities have a low correlation with stocks and they can behave very differently, as we saw in the inflation shocks of the 1970s.

As with equities, we believe there is a natural risk premium attached to a long-run investment. Investors in commodities should be rewarded for providing capital to help producers sell forward, locking in prices in an uncertain world. This function ultimately benefits consumers by increasing productivity and lowering prices.