Fail to prepare for climate and supply chain risks? Then prepare to fail

2020 has highlighted no shortage of pitfalls from an ESG perspective. Covid-19 has forced firms to reassess fundamental aspects of how they do business.

With this comes a degree of challenge, as well as an opportunity to rebalance best practice to ensure positive ESG outcomes for the long term.

Within the ESG space there has undoubtedly been a material shift of focus towards the 'S' - namely, how businesses account for both the social wellbeing of their employees and of wider society.

The common links between the component aspects of ESG have never been so apparent - the social wellbeing of employees and the community is now, in practice, a governance concern, and vital in ensuring firms are resilient and well-prepared for the ongoing impacts of the pandemic.

Long-term investors have an active role to play in supporting and facilitating this renewed focus.

Our new normal has forced firms to take an activist stance on employee wellbeing on an unprecedented scale.

Beyond the practical aspects of arranging sustainable homeworking environments for employees, and the associated shifts in working patterns, considerations such as human capital, employee health, safety, equality, diversity and inclusion have risen to the fore.

Companies should articulate their approaches to these issues as part of their long-term business strategy.

Measures such as re-evaluating purpose, culture and portfolios to deliver more sustainable business models in the post-pandemic era and redeploying talent by reskilling and upskilling the workforce should be key.

It is these decisions that will afford forward-looking companies with strong ESG practices an opportunity to reinvent themselves.

Succession planning

The pandemic has also underlined the need for robust succession planning.

The risk of multiple concurrent absences at senior level has increased dramatically, with engagements carried out as part of our own asset stewardship programme showing that despite more attention being given to the issue of succession planning than ever before, many firms are still ill-equipped to handle numerous simultaneous executive transitions.

These issues straddle the social and governance considerations in any ESG strategy - being intrinsically both about the wellbeing of employees and inherent resilience in any business as the pandemic continues to impact markets around the globe.

Liquidity has also been a key concern for companies. Widespread suspensions of the dividend payments and company share buyback schemes have been largely prudently implemented by relevant businesses, though of course the sector as a whole will closely monitor those who unnecessarily suspend or reduce their return of capital to shareholders.

With this said, there has been a marked increase in investee companies raising cash from shareholders to assist in navigating volatility - prudent asset holders will have been mindful of the viability of the business in question, but also of their own responsibilities regarding the extraordinary challenges businesses have been faced with, and will have considered well thought-out capital raising requests appropriately.

Supply chain management

Supply chain resilience has also been a salient consideration for many organisations and indeed, from a governance and best practice perspective, those best placed to address issues of resilience are likely to be the ultimate 'winners' in a post-Covid landscape.

In spring, the fragility of many supply chains was thrown into sharp relief, as global lockdowns compromised production and delivery capabilities.

The recent wave of Covid-19 infections increases the chance of re-entry into lockdowns (likely on a localised scale) and though lessons have undoubtedly been learned since the beginning of the year, it is clear firms with decentralised supply chains fared better.

More than ever, the needs for robust supply chain risk management, diverse sourcing and digitisation have been clearly underlined and prudent firms should consider these factors to ensure they are best placed to achieve a lasting recovery from the pandemic.