Deep Dive into property: Brexit and Covid-19 headwinds reveal uncomfortable home truths

What does the future hold for the property sector?

The property sector's foundations were rocked to core at the start of the pandemic due to several property fund suspensions. With many of them since lifted, will the sector remain safe as houses or will it fall flat? Four experts share their thoughts with IW in this week's Deep Dive.

Laura Elkin, portfolio manager at AEW UK REIT

Covid-19 has created substantial and multiple challenges for the commercial property sector, from mass outflows of investor capital leading to fund suspensions, to volatility in asset values and substantial discounts for listed companies.

Investors eye exit door as property funds prepare to reopen

For more than a year now, as a result of Brexit-related upheaval prior to the current pandemic, the rate of property transactions has slowed below long-run averages and property funds have been forced to find other ways to create value for their investors.

This is when property funds that focus on diligent asset management following careful stock selection have proven their worth by continuing to deliver value.

Whether renegotiating leases to boost NAV, pursuing alternative uses to protect against downside risk or ensuring the ongoing fulfilment of ESG policy; a proactive and efficient asset management approach has helped to contribute to enhanced returns.

Here I discuss some examples of how this has been achieved in recent months.

Proactively renegotiating lease terms to boost NAV

Despite recent trends towards longer tenancy agreements in commercial property, shorter length income profiles that are more often found in asset management based strategies can be helpful in achieving value accretion in a number of ways.

Most obvious of these is that shorter lease periods provide greater opportunity for direct negotiation between landlord and tenant, which often can only happen at lease expiry.

Where assets have been carefully selected in locations with strong tenant demand and limited supply, these direct conversations provide potential for the increase of rents and lengthening of leases, both of which are capital efficient ways to drive value.

During the current pandemic, lease renegotiations have proved a useful way for managers to continue finding value accretion, particularly in the industrial sector, due to the ongoing strength of demand in the warehousing market, but also across office and retail assets.

As an example, where negotiations include a short rent-free period assisting tenants with their short-term cashflow, in exchange, landlords can benefit from value enhancing lease extensions.

Capitalising on alternative use values to limit downside risk

Another way in which pro-active fund managers can add value, particularly with shorter- or mid- length income assets, is to look beyond an asset's use today and seek higher value, alternative uses for the property.

With recent months having seen a greater level of asset price volatility due to the impacts of both Brexit-related political instability and the current pandemic, alternative use potential can provide both an important stabiliser for values as well as act as a catalyst for value growth.

A benefit of pursuing alternative use as a method of securing upside is that, so long as the asset was acquired in line with its fundamental value, this can often be achieved with limited capital expense thereby protecting income returns, a hard sought commodity today.

Obtaining even an indicative planning consent can often crystallise significant added value without the need for wholesale redevelopment.

Property investors remain cautiously positive amid value and income decline

Looking forward, it is expected that we will see increasing utilisation of 'change of use' as a result of newly introduced changes to the national planning regime which aim to increase flexibility of use, particularly in town centres.

These changes include the introduction of Use Class E, which groups together a number of previously disparate commercial uses to allow greater ease of movement between them.

Improving the sustainability profile of assets efficiently

The past two years have seen a step-change in the importance of ESG to shareholders across all asset classes and this is certainly the case in property.

Portfolios that offer higher sustainability standards have seen increased investor appetite, which has resulted in a positive value impact for suitable assets.

Often initiatives to improve the sustainability through renovation or new procedures can be initially costly, and with many funds seeing capital expenditure temporarily put on hold during the current pandemic, managers have so far this year had to adopt more creative approaches.

In recent months, we have focused on ensuring assets are able to continue maximising their ESG potential in two main areas. Firstly, with the collection of tenant energy usage data and, secondly, on the insertion of ESG friendly clauses into leases, both of which directly benefit ESG reporting.

We have found that tenants have been more willing to provide data and commit to assist us in these ways in the current climate.

A major facilitator of the examples given above is an asset manager's knowledge of a tenant and their business's property requirements.

This may sound an obvious statement to make yet, when working in the industry, it is surprising how often we find assets where value has not been maximised.

Clearly this creates opportunities for a value-add manager to purchase mispriced assets, but it is also important for investors to make sure that the managers they chose are managing effectively.

Examples such as these should be employed during all market cycles as part of a pro-active asset manager's approach.

However, it is in uncertain markets that property fund managers must work harder to maximise value from their portfolio, today and for the future.