Global equities bounce back: Is an economic recovery underway?

To many investors, an economic recovery appears to be underway.

Buoyed by the initial surge in demand as countries reopen and recent positive data releases, global equities have rebounded strongly with the MSCI ACWI (USD) up 18.7% for Q2 2020.

However, we believe that the initial benefits felt by the global economy on reopening will not last. From here, gains could be harder to come by, meaning that a slow recovery is likely.

However, governments are still providing huge support for the economy. While there is still much debate over the exact package, US Democrats and Republicans agree that infrastructure spending is necessary.

We expect this to be finalised before recess at the end of July. Following the approval of the EU Recovery Plan, spending on renewables should assist the green agenda.

Therefore, even if we start to see weaker economic data, it is likely to be offset with further stimulus.

Covid-19 winners - which sectors have benefitted from forced disruption?

That said, the risk of localised virus resurgences remain, which could set the economy back. Several US states reopened prematurely and are currently experiencing this.

The end of March brought record US jobless claims and whilst this has since eased, previously hidden damage to the economy from the impact of Covid-19 is beginning to show.

US bankruptcy filings have increased and states' budgets are becoming stretched.

In addition, geopolitical risks are rising, which could cause volatility in the coming months. They include potential reescalation in US-China trade tensions, military action in the South China Sea and tensions arising from Hong Kong's new security laws.

The upcoming US Presidential election too poses risks. A Biden administration would likely mean more green investment, providing economic stimulus.

However, there is also the risk of increased business regulation and reversal of 2018's tax reforms.

Therefore, we believe that despite appearances of an economic recovery, risks on the horizon warrant cautious positioning and indicate that rather than V-shaped, the second half of the year may bring a slower recovery.

Andrew Harmstone is a senior portfolio manager in the global multi-asset team at Morgan Stanley

Bull points

• Markets bolstered by positive economic data releases and country reopenings

• Global economy further supported through infrastructure spending

Bear points

• Hidden economic damage from COVID-19 is beginning to show and this is risk of localised virus reescalation

• Increasing geopolitical risks on the horizon