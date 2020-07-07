Long-term prospects for healthcare, connectivity and video games

Bas NieuweWeme, CEO of Aegon Asset Management
Theme: ESG
“The coronavirus crisis and subsequent lockdown have finally given real clarity on how to evaluate companies’ ability to tackle social issues, “crystallising” what the S in ESG really means.
“Previously we have usually relied on discussions with executive boards, while assessing policies on areas such as diversity & inclusion among others while using sites such as Glassdoor to get a feel for corporate culture. Key events sometimes highlight poor performance on social issues and provide us with an opportunity to engage with the worst performers, but coverage is limited to what is reported publicly. Going forward, we will be keeping a close eye on how companies implement new rules and regulations around employees’ safety and wellbeing, and on the executive and shareholder remuneration of those companies accepting public bailout funds.
“From an investment perspective, the pandemic has created greater awareness about environmental, social and governance issues.”

Charles Crowson, portfolio manager, RWC Partners
Theme: US dollar
“The dollar may be down, but it’s not out. From just below 103 in March, the DXY dollar index hit a low of 96 in early June. As the dollar fell, so global equities, credit, commodities, and EM currencies rallied – the reflation trade in action.
“If reflation is real, one would expect to see forward inflation expectations (break-evens, CPI, and so on) rising, but this isn’t the case yet. If US fiscal and monetary policy were truly reckless, then gold ought to be shooting up, and it isn’t.
“This suggests two things: (1) The recent liquidity-induced rally was in fact a case of investors re-allocating cash, not necessarily reflation. (2) The dollar shortage has not been fixed.  The huge amounts of debt in the financial system create a recurring risk of a short squeeze in the reserve currency.  For portfolio protection, the USD has a key role to play.”
 

Peter Sleep, senior investment manager, 7IM
Theme: Healthcare
“They say it’s better to be lucky than good but in our world, it pays to be good and have a little luck on your side.  About a year ago we thought that healthcare stocks were unloved and cheap.  The market only had eyes for the FAANG stocks and there was a cloud over healthcare following the opioid crisis and there was uncertainty about the identity of the Democratic Party presidential nominee in the US.  We, therefore, put half of our US allocation, about 15%, into either the Alliance Bernstein Healthcare fund or the L&G Global Health and Pharmaceutical tracker fund.
We meant this to be a 3-5 year investment which we thought might pay off after the US elections, but events overtook us and healthcare has outperformed the rest of the market significantly since February.  We have recently sold half the position given the returns we enjoyed and made a large investment in high yield bonds.  Let’s hope our judgement (and luck) continues to hold.”

Chris St John, portfolio manager, AXA Investment Managers
Theme: Connectivity
“The Covid-19 crisis has propelled the need for reliable wireless connections and efficient, seamless solutions for remote working as it moves from a convenience which would be nice to have, to an absolute necessity for many businesses to continue functioning.
“Established companies needed to step up and ensure their services could cope with demand during and after the crisis. For example, US telecom company Verizon has reported a 75% increase in demand for its service in March 2020, and O2 in the UK found that 45% of people predict a permanent change in their employers’ approach to flexible working after COVID-19.
“Should remote working become a more established norm after lockdown, reliable connectivity will become essential. Some companies offering solutions that support remote networks are already performing well. Spirent Communications is one such example. It offers testing and analytics for next-gen device networks and is well positioned to help meet demand as 5G networks are developed and when networks are rolled out.”
 

Dan Hanbury, manager of the ES R&M UK Equity Smaller Companies fund
Theme: Gold
“When financial markets are guided by central banks to discounting zero nominal rates rather than, for example, rates at 1% or 2% or higher, companies and governments are encouraged to invest in projects with near-zero rates of return, usually involving enormous leverage – in other words, yield-seeking financial speculation. This creates a vicious cycle of speculation followed by insolvency crises, where private losses are bailed out with public funds, itself creating a significant moral hazard.  In a world of fiscal deficit spending and competitive currency devaluation, it is gold which stands out in its ability to protect the purchasing power of investors as negative ‘real’ rates likely persist. Listed gold stocks with improving fundamentals and, in our view, on low valuations such as Polymetal or Centamin expose us to strength in the gold price and provide valuable diversification within our equity portfolios while the current macro-economic conditions continue to persist.”

Christopher Rossbach, portfolio manager of the J Stern & Co World Stars Global Equity fund
Theme: Video games
 “The video game industry is a very attractive sector with many structural drivers that have become even stronger during the lockdown. Most important among them is its growing appeal to all generations, with the boom in games family members of all ages can play at home - and online with their friends and relatives - showing no signs of abating.
"The best games are getting better and more social, with incredible graphics and interactive ways of playing.  Mobile gaming is exploding and people are spending money to improve how they do.  All of this boosts user numbers and engagement so there are many reasons to be excited about companies at the forefront of the industry.
"Activision Blizzard is one of the largest video game publishers in the world and owns market-leading franchises such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Candy Crush, Overwatch, Diablo, and Hearthstone. Besides the quality portfolio of games with consistent execution, there is an experienced management team with a good track record of acquisitions and creative game development. With a strong pipeline of games and many longer-term untapped revenue opportunities, we continue to believe that it represents good value for long term investors.”
 

0 Comments
Six fund managers and CEOs discuss key market themes investors should be keeping an eye on, and how they are subsequently positioning their portfolios.
Topics such as ESG, healthcare, gold, and video games are explored by commentators including CEO of Aegon Bas NieuweWeme, senior investment manager at 7IM Peter Sleep and manager of the R&M UK Smaller Companies fund Dan Hanbury.

 

