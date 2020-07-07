Long-term prospects for healthcare, connectivity and video games

Bas NieuweWeme, CEO of Aegon Asset Management

Theme: ESG

“The coronavirus crisis and subsequent lockdown have finally given real clarity on how to evaluate companies’ ability to tackle social issues, “crystallising” what the S in ESG really means.

“Previously we have usually relied on discussions with executive boards, while assessing policies on areas such as diversity & inclusion among others while using sites such as Glassdoor to get a feel for corporate culture. Key events sometimes highlight poor performance on social issues and provide us with an opportunity to engage with the worst performers, but coverage is limited to what is reported publicly. Going forward, we will be keeping a close eye on how companies implement new rules and regulations around employees’ safety and wellbeing, and on the executive and shareholder remuneration of those companies accepting public bailout funds.

“From an investment perspective, the pandemic has created greater awareness about environmental, social and governance issues.”



