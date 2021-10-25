Investment Week digital edition - 25 October 2021

Latest edition of magazine now available online

clock • 1 min read
Investment Week digital edition - 25 October 2021

This week's edition of Investment Week is now available to read online.

In this week's issue of Investment Week you will find exclusive features including: SDR roadmap expected to shake up asset management industry HM Treasury's regulatory roadmap towards tackling...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment week

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space 
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management 
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day 
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts 
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Investment

SIHL board accused of lack of independence
Investment Trusts

AVI: SIHL board's 'lack of independence has hurt shareholders'

Anil Thadani accused of "disingenuous" comments

Alex Rolandi
clock 25 October 2021 • 3 min read
Event Voice: Your Questions Answered by BMO GAM at the Investment Week Sustainable & ESG Conference
Investment

Event Voice: Your Questions Answered by BMO GAM at the Investment Week Sustainable & ESG Conference

Jamie Jenkins, Managing Director, co-Head of Global Equities, BMO Global Asset Management
clock 25 October 2021 • 3 min read
Industry Voice: Is Net Zero carbon exposure achievable through a long/short equity strategy?
Investment

Industry Voice: Is Net Zero carbon exposure achievable through a long/short equity strategy?

Many investors have lofty carbon reduction goals, but achieving Net Zero through long-only strategies remains a far-off possibility. Integrating shorting may help them meet their goals more quickly.

AQR Capital Management
clock 25 October 2021 • 11 min read
Trustpilot

 