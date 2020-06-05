Tech stocks to continue powering ahead despite stretched valuations

The global lockdown has decimated some businesses with those in leisure, travel or retail seeing revenues collapse to zero.

Against this backdrop technology companies have been the winners, gaining online sales at the expense of the high street and connecting people in isolation through their software.

Many of the trends towards remote working, streaming and digitalisation of recent years have accelerated through the lockdown, driving sales upwards for technology companies.

Managers dismiss sell-side concerns as US equities near tech bubble highs

The biggest tech names have colloquially been known as FANG (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google), but we probably should add into the mix Apple and the current largest company in the world, by market cap, Microsoft.

All these companies have outperformed both the US S&P 500 and FTSE World indices over the past three and five years respectively.

They have been leading the way this year, outperforming stockmarkets and most delivering top line growth of 10% to 20% above inflation.

There are some headwinds ahead in terms of regulation given dominant market share and at times aggressive plans for expansion, but we are seeing a softer side of these companies as they address concerns over privacy of data.

Investors looking to protect their portfolios have gravitated to these growth companies, although funds already feature these stocks in their top ten holdings.

It is difficult to see how they get overtaken by competitors but there is a price for everything and even the best companies can become overvalued.

Alex Crooke is lead manager of the Bankers investment trust

Bull points

• Technology companies are delivering growth in top line sales at an order of magnitude greater than the overall market

• These companies have cash to burn and a great track record buying new businesses to supplement growth in their core activities

Bear points

• Valuations are getting stretched - the market cap of Microsoft and Amazon combined is now greater than the FTSE 100

• Regulators have been concerned by the dominant market share of technology companies and continue to look for ways to increase competition potentially impacting growth